152 Fitchville Road

- Lease to Own our remarkable property. There is 2 of everything in this well-maintained home. Enjoy the charm of this early 1900's Colonial that features the convenience of a full in-law apartment with the possibility to convert to a single family or an income-earning duplex! Stunning kitchen on the 1st floor features stainless appliances, gas range, and gorgeous breakfast nook. The 2nd floor kitchen was made for entertaining complete with a generous island and large pantry. The barn features a large, airy one bay garage with a separate workshop, its own chimney for your wood or pellet stove as well as a giant storage loft. With a new roof, siding & vinyl windows and an updated septic you will have nothing more to do but move in! Just a short distance from Route 2 it's an ideal location for nearly everyone.



