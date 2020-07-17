All apartments in New London County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

152 Fitchville Road

152 Fitchville Road · (401) 371-9235
Location

152 Fitchville Road, New London County, CT 06334

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 152 Fitchville Road · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
- Lease to Own our remarkable property. There is 2 of everything in this well-maintained home. Enjoy the charm of this early 1900's Colonial that features the convenience of a full in-law apartment with the possibility to convert to a single family or an income-earning duplex! Stunning kitchen on the 1st floor features stainless appliances, gas range, and gorgeous breakfast nook. The 2nd floor kitchen was made for entertaining complete with a generous island and large pantry. The barn features a large, airy one bay garage with a separate workshop, its own chimney for your wood or pellet stove as well as a giant storage loft. With a new roof, siding & vinyl windows and an updated septic you will have nothing more to do but move in! Just a short distance from Route 2 it's an ideal location for nearly everyone.

For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment

24 hour information line 855-667-7336 X810

(RLNE5886304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Fitchville Road have any available units?
152 Fitchville Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Fitchville Road have?
Some of 152 Fitchville Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Fitchville Road currently offering any rent specials?
152 Fitchville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Fitchville Road pet-friendly?
No, 152 Fitchville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 152 Fitchville Road offer parking?
Yes, 152 Fitchville Road offers parking.
Does 152 Fitchville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Fitchville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Fitchville Road have a pool?
No, 152 Fitchville Road does not have a pool.
Does 152 Fitchville Road have accessible units?
No, 152 Fitchville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Fitchville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Fitchville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Fitchville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Fitchville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
