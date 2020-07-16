8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking media room

Beautiful Studio Apartment in garden apartments in Black Rock. New hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, oak cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in microwave!! Parking and huge storage unit is included! Laundry on premises. Great Complex!

Luxury apartment minutes from the center of Black Rock, CT. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches, restaurants, the Bridgeport Bluefish, the Sound Tigers, Harbor Yard, The University of Bridgeport, theaters, and Captain's Cove. Minutes from the Fairfield Metro train station, I95, and 55 Miles from New York City.