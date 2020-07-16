All apartments in New Haven County
8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street

8 C · No Longer Available
Location

8 C, New Haven County, CT 06405

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Beautiful Studio Apartment in garden apartments in Black Rock. New hardwood floors throughout, granite counters, oak cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher and built-in microwave!! Parking and huge storage unit is included! Laundry on premises. Great Complex!
Luxury apartment minutes from the center of Black Rock, CT. Within a short distance of New England's finest beaches, restaurants, the Bridgeport Bluefish, the Sound Tigers, Harbor Yard, The University of Bridgeport, theaters, and Captain's Cove. Minutes from the Fairfield Metro train station, I95, and 55 Miles from New York City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Haven County, CT.
What amenities does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Haven County.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street offers parking.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8-C, 267 Ellsworth Street has units with air conditioning.
