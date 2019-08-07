All apartments in New Britain
26 Anise Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

26 Anise Street

26 Anise Street · (860) 346-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26 Anise Street, New Britain, CT 06053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 Anise Street · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting and refinished hardwood in living room . The kitchen has a new dishwasher and the refrigerator was replaced a few months ago (so virtually new)! From the side entrance you enter a freshly panted breezeway that gives access to the 1 car garage. This area can accommodate a table and chairs or perhaps be the mud room? Upon entering the house you will find a half bath on your left and on your right a large living room with gleaming hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. There is a large eat-in kitchen with good cabinet space that flows into the dining room. The second floor has the full bathroom and the 2 bedrooms, one of which has a huge walk in closet (closet envy.) There is a good size back yard with a privacy fence and patio area. The tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, natural gas for heat and hot water, lawn/landscaping, snow removal, municipal water and sewer and renters insurance. Close to Route 9, Fastrak, shopping and CCSU. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis but no smoking allowed.

All social distancing and safety protocols will apply for all showings including but not limited to all visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves and only the adults that would be the occupants of the property will be permitted access (no friends, family members or children will be allowed).

(RLNE5715754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Anise Street have any available units?
26 Anise Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Britain, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Britain Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 Anise Street have?
Some of 26 Anise Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Anise Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 Anise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Anise Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 Anise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Britain.
Does 26 Anise Street offer parking?
Yes, 26 Anise Street does offer parking.
Does 26 Anise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Anise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Anise Street have a pool?
No, 26 Anise Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 Anise Street have accessible units?
No, 26 Anise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Anise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Anise Street has units with dishwashers.
