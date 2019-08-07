26 Anise Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Classic Cape for Rent! - Cozy Cape for rent! This 2 bedroom Cape, with eat in kitchen, dining room, living room, a bath and a half, side porch, back yard and attached garage has just been completely refreshed with new paint throughout, new carpeting and refinished hardwood in living room . The kitchen has a new dishwasher and the refrigerator was replaced a few months ago (so virtually new)! From the side entrance you enter a freshly panted breezeway that gives access to the 1 car garage. This area can accommodate a table and chairs or perhaps be the mud room? Upon entering the house you will find a half bath on your left and on your right a large living room with gleaming hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. There is a large eat-in kitchen with good cabinet space that flows into the dining room. The second floor has the full bathroom and the 2 bedrooms, one of which has a huge walk in closet (closet envy.) There is a good size back yard with a privacy fence and patio area. The tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, natural gas for heat and hot water, lawn/landscaping, snow removal, municipal water and sewer and renters insurance. Close to Route 9, Fastrak, shopping and CCSU. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis but no smoking allowed.



All social distancing and safety protocols will apply for all showings including but not limited to all visitors will be required to provide and wear masks and gloves and only the adults that would be the occupants of the property will be permitted access (no friends, family members or children will be allowed).



