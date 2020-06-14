/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Naugatuck, CT
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
Results within 5 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
35 Nutmeg Road
35 Nutmeg Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
979 sqft
Middlebury 5 room one level, first floor condo in a small 55+ community with loads of privacy. Assigned parking directly in front of this end unit. Fully applianced kitchen with breakfast bar. Stack washer and dryer in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
335 Perkins Avenue
335 Perkins Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out.
Results within 10 miles of Naugatuck
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
Whitney Towers
2405 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,275
667 sqft
Nicely crafted homes filled with natural light. Enjoy a spacious living room. Secured entry. Close to Laurel View Country Club, Quinnipiac University, and Town Center Park. By shops and restaurants in the Centerville Neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
66 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,308
864 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,310
615 sqft
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Hill East
2 Skiff St, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
460 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy efficient appliances and free basic cable. Residents can enjoy access to a fitness room and billiards room. Take a walk along the nearby Farmington Canal Trail. Close to I-91.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
9 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
6 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
75 Washington Avenue
75 Washington Avenue, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
733 sqft
ACTIVE 55+Complex. Attractive, light filled one bedroom, one bath ranch unit conveniently located on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen with a separate area for dining.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
175 Minerva Street
175 Minerva Street, Derby, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
875 sqft
Beautiful well kept Victorian Home First Floor 3 Rooms, Eat in Kitchen with a Pantry, Stove, Refrigerator also Washer & Dryer included in basement with interior access.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
63 Jane Street
63 Jane Street, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1050 sqft
Nice second floor one bedroom with walk up attic for plenty of storage. Laundry in unit, on street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Westville
1 Unit Available
172 Fountain Street
172 Fountain Street, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Adorable 1bedroom apartment in Victorian quiet building. One private parking space directly in front of your private back entrance.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
