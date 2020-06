Amenities

Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck. Property offers open floor plan on first floor with eat in kitchen, private back deck leading to shared backyard, 300 sq ft of additional finished living space in basement, 1.5 bathroom and extra additional closet space in each bedroom. Good credit and proof of income required, no pets no smoking. Call Today! Showings Saturday June 6th 12:00 - 1:00