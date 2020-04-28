7 North Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Your chance to live in a totally renovated 1812 building that once was the Litchfield jail. Renovated from top to bottom in the last few years and is now a multi use structure. The stunning two bedroom Penthouse is located on the top floor accessed by an elevator and also a front interior staircase with views of both of Litchfield's town greens with east and south exposure. Soaring beamed ceiling, wide board wood floors , original brick walls and an open kitchen that is well equipped. The master bedroom has its own bath complete with a large separate shower and a clawfoot tub. The second bedroom has a full bath across the hallway. A den, private laundry, terrace and garage come with this sensational apartment. The mixed use building offers offices, two smaller apartments, a bakery, retail shops and an upscale restaurant. Perfect for your city apartment in the historic country village of Litchfield where you can walk to our delightful shops and restaurants. Off street parking with your own garage. Non- smoking, lease, credit check, references required. Just 10 minutes to RT 8 and 2 hours to NYC. Private Forman school in town as well as many private schools nearby. Enjoy weekly summer concerts on the green in July and August or from your air conditioned apartment. Terrific seasonal venues in the surrounding areas and skiing, hiking , lakes close by. Just 50 minutes to Bradley Int Airport.