Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:24 AM

7 North Street

7 North Street · (860) 307-7335
Location

7 North Street, Litchfield, CT 06759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Your chance to live in a totally renovated 1812 building that once was the Litchfield jail. Renovated from top to bottom in the last few years and is now a multi use structure. The stunning two bedroom Penthouse is located on the top floor accessed by an elevator and also a front interior staircase with views of both of Litchfield's town greens with east and south exposure. Soaring beamed ceiling, wide board wood floors , original brick walls and an open kitchen that is well equipped. The master bedroom has its own bath complete with a large separate shower and a clawfoot tub. The second bedroom has a full bath across the hallway. A den, private laundry, terrace and garage come with this sensational apartment. The mixed use building offers offices, two smaller apartments, a bakery, retail shops and an upscale restaurant. Perfect for your city apartment in the historic country village of Litchfield where you can walk to our delightful shops and restaurants. Off street parking with your own garage. Non- smoking, lease, credit check, references required. Just 10 minutes to RT 8 and 2 hours to NYC. Private Forman school in town as well as many private schools nearby. Enjoy weekly summer concerts on the green in July and August or from your air conditioned apartment. Terrific seasonal venues in the surrounding areas and skiing, hiking , lakes close by. Just 50 minutes to Bradley Int Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 North Street have any available units?
7 North Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 North Street have?
Some of 7 North Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 North Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 North Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 North Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 North Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield.
Does 7 North Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 North Street does offer parking.
Does 7 North Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 North Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 North Street have a pool?
No, 7 North Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 North Street have accessible units?
No, 7 North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 North Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 North Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 North Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 North Street has units with air conditioning.
