Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

715 West Wakefield Boulevard

715 West Wakefield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

715 West Wakefield Boulevard, Litchfield County, CT 06098

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the vacation lifestyle all year! Spacious and bright year round home with beautiful views of Highland Lake -3rd bay! Open floor plan that walks out to large upper deck with lake views. Loft overlooking great room with computer nook. Four large bedrooms - 2 on main level and 2 on the second floor. Lower level, huge family room/game room w/sliders to lower patio area. Laundry room and storage area. 2 car garage. Short walk to public beach area. Central air, ceiling fans in every room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have any available units?
715 West Wakefield Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield County, CT.
What amenities does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have?
Some of 715 West Wakefield Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 West Wakefield Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
715 West Wakefield Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 West Wakefield Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard offers parking.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have a pool?
No, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 715 West Wakefield Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 West Wakefield Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
