Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Modern farmhouse with three levels of open space living and high ceilings. Private location with high views just up from Lake Waramaug. High speed internet and cell service. Wonderfully decorated with high end kitchen, hard wood floors and lots of light. Beach pass for Warren town beach. Available for three month term August through October.