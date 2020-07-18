21 Dugway Road

Amenities

PRISTINE LAKEVILLE COLONIAL - This beautiful home, with gorgeous distant views over the picturesque barn and paddocks, sits on 11+ Lakeville, CT acres which include part of the Salmon Kill River. Features include a Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, large Kitchen/Family Room that opens to the Sunroom with an over-sized Hot Tub, first floor Laundry, second Family Room/Office, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and an attached 2-bay Garage. Close to the Villages of Salisbury, Lakeville, and Sharon, CT, and Millerton, NY, and area schools, Lakeville Lake, and Lime Rock Race Track. The property is also on the market for sale.