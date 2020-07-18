All apartments in Litchfield County
21 Dugway Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

21 Dugway Road

21 Dugway Road · No Longer Available
Location

21 Dugway Road, Litchfield County, CT 06039

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
PRISTINE LAKEVILLE COLONIAL - This beautiful home, with gorgeous distant views over the picturesque barn and paddocks, sits on 11+ Lakeville, CT acres which include part of the Salmon Kill River. Features include a Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, large Kitchen/Family Room that opens to the Sunroom with an over-sized Hot Tub, first floor Laundry, second Family Room/Office, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and an attached 2-bay Garage. Close to the Villages of Salisbury, Lakeville, and Sharon, CT, and Millerton, NY, and area schools, Lakeville Lake, and Lime Rock Race Track. The property is also on the market for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Dugway Road have any available units?
21 Dugway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield County, CT.
What amenities does 21 Dugway Road have?
Some of 21 Dugway Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Dugway Road currently offering any rent specials?
21 Dugway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Dugway Road pet-friendly?
No, 21 Dugway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 21 Dugway Road offer parking?
Yes, 21 Dugway Road offers parking.
Does 21 Dugway Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Dugway Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Dugway Road have a pool?
No, 21 Dugway Road does not have a pool.
Does 21 Dugway Road have accessible units?
No, 21 Dugway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Dugway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Dugway Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Dugway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Dugway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
