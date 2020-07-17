All apartments in Litchfield County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

12 Spectacle Ridge Road

12 Spectacle Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

12 Spectacle Ridge Road, Litchfield County, CT 06785

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Rare opportunity to escape the city by renting a turnkey home in prestigious Spectacle Ridge - located just a few short steps to the serene and swimmable, 85-acre South Spectacle Lake - one of CT's cleanest and quietest lakes - and offering private access to a seldom used, shared waterfront with beach, tennis courts and clubhouse. The beautifully-decorated Cape is cheerful and charming and offers an extremely quiet, natural setting on 8+ scenic acres. Interior details include hardwood floors, two fireplaces and 9' ceilings. A well-equipped kitchen with propane cooktop and walk-in pantry opens to an inviting family room with wood stove and French doors that lead to a private rear patio. The main level also offers a handsomely-decorated living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and a private office. There is also a ping pong table in the lower level. Rental includes private lake rights, boating equipment (kayaks, paddle board, life vests), and community clubhouse amenities, such as ping pong table, couches, changing/shower rooms, and two tennis courts. Located just over 90 minutes to Manhattan in the bucolic destination town of Kent, offering a beautiful year-round country/lake lifestyle. Available month of July 1 - August 2 for $12,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have any available units?
12 Spectacle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield County, CT.
What amenities does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have?
Some of 12 Spectacle Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Spectacle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
12 Spectacle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Spectacle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Spectacle Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Spectacle Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
