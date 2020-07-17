12 Spectacle Ridge Road

Amenities

Rare opportunity to escape the city by renting a turnkey home in prestigious Spectacle Ridge - located just a few short steps to the serene and swimmable, 85-acre South Spectacle Lake - one of CT's cleanest and quietest lakes - and offering private access to a seldom used, shared waterfront with beach, tennis courts and clubhouse. The beautifully-decorated Cape is cheerful and charming and offers an extremely quiet, natural setting on 8+ scenic acres. Interior details include hardwood floors, two fireplaces and 9' ceilings. A well-equipped kitchen with propane cooktop and walk-in pantry opens to an inviting family room with wood stove and French doors that lead to a private rear patio. The main level also offers a handsomely-decorated living room with fireplace, a separate dining room and a private office. There is also a ping pong table in the lower level. Rental includes private lake rights, boating equipment (kayaks, paddle board, life vests), and community clubhouse amenities, such as ping pong table, couches, changing/shower rooms, and two tennis courts. Located just over 90 minutes to Manhattan in the bucolic destination town of Kent, offering a beautiful year-round country/lake lifestyle. Available month of July 1 - August 2 for $12,000.