384 Poquonnock Road

384 Poquonnock Rd · (860) 908-6918
Location

384 Poquonnock Rd, Groton, CT 06340
Groton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd FL · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet. Walk out onto your small private porch off the living room. Laundry facilities in the basement. Spacious backyard and off street parking. Conveniently located close to shopping and major employers (Electric Boat, Pfizer, Naval Submarine Base and casinos). No pets allowed. $40 Non refundable application fee per adult. Credit, criminal and eviction background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Poquonnock Road have any available units?
384 Poquonnock Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 384 Poquonnock Road have?
Some of 384 Poquonnock Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Poquonnock Road currently offering any rent specials?
384 Poquonnock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Poquonnock Road pet-friendly?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road offer parking?
Yes, 384 Poquonnock Road does offer parking.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road have a pool?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road does not have a pool.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road have accessible units?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Poquonnock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 384 Poquonnock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
