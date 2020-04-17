384 Poquonnock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment with 1 full bath. HEAT INCLUDED!! Private side door entrance to own unit. Large eat in kitchen, updated bathroom. One bedroom has a bonus room that could be used as an office or walk in closet. Walk out onto your small private porch off the living room. Laundry facilities in the basement. Spacious backyard and off street parking. Conveniently located close to shopping and major employers (Electric Boat, Pfizer, Naval Submarine Base and casinos). No pets allowed. $40 Non refundable application fee per adult. Credit, criminal and eviction background check required.