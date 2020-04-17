2 Godfrey Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well. This home is a spacious four bedroom two full bath with a fenced in yard and two car garage. There is a fireplace to enjoy for the winter months and multiple air-conditioning units for summer months. Off of the dining area is a gray stone patio for outside grilling and relaxing. Additionally, this home is located within a short walking distance to the public library and a park.



This home is located within a short drive to both I.95 north and south (approximately one mile).



Renters responsible for lawn care and any necessary winter conditions (i.e. snow removal).

This is a six (6) month rental from 7-1-2020 to 12-31-2020.