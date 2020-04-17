All apartments in Groton
2 Godfrey Street

2 Godfrey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 Godfrey Street, Groton, CT 06340
Groton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well. This home is a spacious four bedroom two full bath with a fenced in yard and two car garage. There is a fireplace to enjoy for the winter months and multiple air-conditioning units for summer months. Off of the dining area is a gray stone patio for outside grilling and relaxing. Additionally, this home is located within a short walking distance to the public library and a park.

This home is located within a short drive to both I.95 north and south (approximately one mile).

Renters responsible for lawn care and any necessary winter conditions (i.e. snow removal).
This is a six (6) month rental from 7-1-2020 to 12-31-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Godfrey Street have any available units?
2 Godfrey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groton, CT.
What amenities does 2 Godfrey Street have?
Some of 2 Godfrey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Godfrey Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Godfrey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Godfrey Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Godfrey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groton.
Does 2 Godfrey Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street does offer parking.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have a pool?
No, 2 Godfrey Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Godfrey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Godfrey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Godfrey Street has units with air conditioning.
