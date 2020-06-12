/
2 bedroom apartments
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Darien, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Noroton
7 Units Available
Avalon Darien
137 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,940
1433 sqft
Granite counters, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers are prominent features of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Located near Norton Metro Station, Fort King George and Wolf Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
15 Bailey Avenue
15 Bailey Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1198 sqft
Fully renovated one floor living with open floor plan. Private fenced backyard with deck. Additional storage in basement and attic. Conveniently located, walk to town.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
77 Leroy Avenue
77 Leroy Avenue, Darien, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1376 sqft
NEW OWNERSHIP AS OF 2018! Rent a NEW construction luxury apartment at a great price! Pemberton16 has 5 available apartment designs from 1,311 to 1,382 sq ft w/9' ceilings & OPEN FLOOR PLANS.
Results within 1 mile of Darien
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Norwalk
1 Unit Available
97 Richards Avenue B9
97 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1192 sqft
Unit B9 Available 07/01/20 Condominium - Property Id: 289160 Set back in woods, very quiet and private Ranch Style Unit, ground floor (no stairs). Minutes away from stores, restaurants, and highway. All brand new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
16 Bouton Street West
16 Bouton Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1331 sqft
Newly updated and painted 2 bedroom 1 bath located in Springdale.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
1070 East Main Street
1070 East Main Street, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
763 sqft
Beautifully renovated bright and sunny 2 BR apartment in Third Fairlawn development 5 minutes from downtown Stamford. The interior features a new kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout the large living area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
The Cove
1 Unit Available
950 Cove Road
950 Cove Road, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1130 sqft
Great location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit located just steps from Cove Island Park. Conveniently close to I-95, Chelsea Piers, the Train Station and downtown Stamford. Unit features an open living room with fireplace and sliders to balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
85 Camp Avenue
85 Camp Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1775 sqft
Welcome to beautiful River's Edge in the Village of Springdale in Stamford, CT just a 5 minute walk from the Metro North Railroad. The front stoop of this townhouse unit is just steps from the swimming pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
247 Hamilton Avenue
247 Hamilton Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1095 sqft
One of only few end units in a desirable Heywood Heights complex w/private patio and beautifully landscaped grounds in a park like setting.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Rowayton
1 Unit Available
9 Ensign Road
9 Ensign Road, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1450 sqft
A bit of the past in the quaint village of Rowayton's "Pine Point". Large great-room with built-ins, brick fireplace, open galley kitchen with exceptional storage, breakfast bar and new counter tops. Two good sized light and bright bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
131 Lawn Avenue
131 Lawn Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1349 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED townhouse, with privacy, and 2 parking spaces right in front of your unit! BRAND NEW WINDOWS and DOORS, BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BRAND NEW STAINLESS ELECTRIC STOVE, MICROWAVE, REFRIGERATOR and DISHWASHER, BRAND
Results within 5 miles of Darien
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Harbor Point
34 Units Available
101 Park Place
101 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1170 sqft
Located between the East Branch and Long Island Sound, this community provides residents with beautiful views, walk-in closets and extra storage. Luxury amenities include clubhouse, concierge, gym and on-site swimming pool. In-unit laundry provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 02:48pm
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
11 Units Available
Fairfield
100 Morgan St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1110 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Special on-site amenities include walk-in closets, private patio or balcony, clubhouse, pool, gym, hot tub and sauna. Within miles of the Connecticut Turnpike and US-1, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Stamford
22 Units Available
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,162
1409 sqft
Discover the best that Stamford, Connecticut, has to offer—be one of the few who live in Summer House high-rise apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Norwalk
33 Units Available
Avalon Norwalk
26 Belden Ave, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1227 sqft
Comfortable, stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a resort-style pool, cyber cafe, and fitness center on site. Close to the South Norwalk train station. Near Norwalk State Heritage Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Glenbrook
18 Units Available
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1176 sqft
Private patios, balconies and picnic areas offer optimal outdoor space to complement one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Easily accessible from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and the Metro North Railroad Station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Norwalk
9 Units Available
Avalon East Norwalk
8 Norden Pl, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1225 sqft
Convenient access to Interstate 95 allows for an effortless commute. Gourmet kitchens feature stylish black appliances and a breakfast bar. Swim in the pool or take a stroll through the courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
5 Units Available
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1308 sqft
Fireplaces, high-ceilings and gourmet kitchens are showcased in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Positioned closely to The New Canaan Nature Center and Metro Station.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
25 Units Available
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1391 sqft
At TGM Anchor Point, you'll be minutes from all Stamford has to offer, but far away from the ordinary. The waterfront lifestyle you deserve awaits you. Come home to TGM Anchor Point.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Downtown Stamford
36 Units Available
Stamford Urby
1 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
912 sqft
Stamford Urby is energetic and charming. Brand new downtown Stamford apartments are light-filled and airy. Located a short walk from the Metro North with trains to New York City, Urby is your ideal Connecticut home base.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Sheffield SoNo
55 N Water St, Norwalk, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1126 sqft
Residents enjoy community amenities like 24-hour fitness club, patio and lounge with outdoor grilling. Great for commuters, minutes from I-95, Merritt Parkway and the Metro North. Apartments offer stainless steel kitchens, European-style cabinets and more.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Downtown Stamford
18 Units Available
Stamford Corners
1455 Washington Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1258 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, community clubroom and heated pool. Units include gas-burning fireplaces, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located close to Metro North Station and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Stamford
66 Units Available
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1149 sqft
Welcome to your 75 Tresser Stamford, CT apartments! Our modern community is proudly the hub of an energetic, urban existence. 75 Tresser offers luxurious studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with sleek and elegant finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Harbor Point
6 Units Available
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St, Stamford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1231 sqft
Reduced Rates plus One Month Free on select apartments. Waived Application Fees and Reduced Security Deposits! Don't miss out on this fantastic limited time offer. Our office is open by appointment and for virtual tours.
