Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor

40 Lincoln St · (860) 453-0211
Location

40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT 06010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1st Floor · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858

Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car Garage available for an additional $150 a month!! Unit First Floor Is a 2 Bedroom Unit!! Has a Dining room and Living room!! 90 Percent completely renovated and New with State Of the Art Technology like High Efficiency Gas Boilers & Hot Water Heaters, New Private Washers and Dryers INCLUDED (Super Low Cost Utilities). GRANITE kitchen counter-tops, New Appliances, Dual Pane Windows!! Lockable Storage Spaces, State of the Art Security System on and on and on! Located on the Farmington side of Farmington Avenue!! AS LOW AS $1450 a month. Each unit pays its own utilities. Call ASAP before they are gone!! Contact Jerry 860-453-0211
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123858
Property Id 123858

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5861242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have any available units?
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have?
Some of 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor is pet friendly.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor offer parking?
Yes, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor offers parking.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
