40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858



Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car Garage available for an additional $150 a month!! Unit First Floor Is a 2 Bedroom Unit!! Has a Dining room and Living room!! 90 Percent completely renovated and New with State Of the Art Technology like High Efficiency Gas Boilers & Hot Water Heaters, New Private Washers and Dryers INCLUDED (Super Low Cost Utilities). GRANITE kitchen counter-tops, New Appliances, Dual Pane Windows!! Lockable Storage Spaces, State of the Art Security System on and on and on! Located on the Farmington side of Farmington Avenue!! AS LOW AS $1450 a month. Each unit pays its own utilities. Call ASAP before they are gone!! Contact Jerry 860-453-0211

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123858

Property Id 123858



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5861242)