40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor

Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car Garage available for an additional $150 a month!! Unit First Floor Is a 2 Bedroom Unit!! Has a Dining room and Living room!! 90 Percent completely renovated and New with State Of the Art Technology like High Efficiency Gas Boilers & Hot Water Heaters, New Private Washers and Dryers INCLUDED (Super Low Cost Utilities). GRANITE kitchen counter-tops, New Appliances, Dual Pane Windows!! Lockable Storage Spaces, State of the Art Security System on and on and on! Located on the Farmington side of Farmington Avenue!! AS LOW AS $1450 a month. Each unit pays its own utilities. Call ASAP before they are gone!! Contact Jerry 860-453-0211
No Dogs Allowed
