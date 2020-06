Amenities

One Bedroom for $1275.00 ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. 2340 North Avenue in Bridgeport on the Fairfield town line. Newly remodeled units have beautiful hardwood-like floors and fresh paint. Building is secure with 24 hour security cameras. Parking is available for an additional fee when available. Pets welcomed for a one time fee of $250.00. Won't last! Spacious and bright apartment close to Black Rock's great restaurants and shops. Call 475-400-7469 Hablamos espaol. NO TEXT MESSAGES. Serious inquiries only.



(RLNE5780585)