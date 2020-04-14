898 Norman St

Amenities
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED**
Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets. Secure building offers onsite parking, Onsire laundry facilities.
- S8 Welcome;
- Pet friendly, $250 pet deposit;
Requirements:
1mo security deposit
Income 2x Rent
No Evictions or Felonies
To tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667
(RLNE5671765)