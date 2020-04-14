898 Norman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED**



Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets. Secure building offers onsite parking, Onsire laundry facilities.

- S8 Welcome;

- Pet friendly, $250 pet deposit;



Requirements:

1mo security deposit

Security Deposit

Income 2x Rent

No Evictions or Felonies



To tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667



