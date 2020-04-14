All apartments in Bridgeport
Find more places like 898 Norman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bridgeport, CT
/
898 Norman St
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:24 PM

898 Norman St

898 Norman St · (203) 903-4667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bridgeport
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

898 Norman St, Bridgeport, CT 06605
West End - West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED**

Charming 1 Bed/1 bath apartment available now on Normon street, Bridgeport. Beautiful hardwood floors and spacious closet. The kitchen includes stove, fridge and kitchen cabinets. Secure building offers onsite parking, Onsire laundry facilities.
- S8 Welcome;
- Pet friendly, $250 pet deposit;

Requirements:
1mo security deposit
Security Deposit
Income 2x Rent
No Evictions or Felonies

To tour the apartment and see what amenities may be available, please call Paris Realty at 203-903-4667

(RLNE5671765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 Norman St have any available units?
898 Norman St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 898 Norman St have?
Some of 898 Norman St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Norman St currently offering any rent specials?
898 Norman St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Norman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 898 Norman St is pet friendly.
Does 898 Norman St offer parking?
Yes, 898 Norman St does offer parking.
Does 898 Norman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 898 Norman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Norman St have a pool?
No, 898 Norman St does not have a pool.
Does 898 Norman St have accessible units?
No, 898 Norman St does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Norman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 898 Norman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 898 Norman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 898 Norman St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 898 Norman St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bridgeport 1 BedroomsBridgeport 2 Bedrooms
Bridgeport Apartments with GarageBridgeport Furnished Apartments
Bridgeport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
West Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CT
Greenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Bridgeport

Apartments Near Colleges

University of BridgeportHousatonic Community College
Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity