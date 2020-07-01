All apartments in Bridgeport
710 Connecticut Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

710 Connecticut Avenue

710 Connecticut Avenue · (203) 923-7457
Location

710 Connecticut Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06607
East End

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3 bedroom apartment available immediately. This is a 1st. floor apartment with a brand new bathroom. The kitchen has also been updated with new cherrywood cabinets, new counter tops, and flooring. The living area has refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/dryer hook-up available in the apartment. Located minutes to downtown, metro north rail, I-95 and public transportation. Rental application required for any adults 18yrs. and older. 2 months security deposit and 1st. month rent required at lease signing. There is a $25. application fee per adult. Make an appointment today for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have any available units?
710 Connecticut Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 Connecticut Avenue have?
Some of 710 Connecticut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Connecticut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 Connecticut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Connecticut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 710 Connecticut Avenue offers parking.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Connecticut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Connecticut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
