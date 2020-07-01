710 Connecticut Avenue

Amenities

Recently renovated 3 bedroom apartment available immediately. This is a 1st. floor apartment with a brand new bathroom. The kitchen has also been updated with new cherrywood cabinets, new counter tops, and flooring. The living area has refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Washer/dryer hook-up available in the apartment. Located minutes to downtown, metro north rail, I-95 and public transportation. Rental application required for any adults 18yrs. and older. 2 months security deposit and 1st. month rent required at lease signing. There is a $25. application fee per adult. Make an appointment today for a viewing.