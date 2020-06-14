All apartments in Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT
42 Elmsford Road
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

42 Elmsford Road

42 Elmsford Road · No Longer Available
Location

42 Elmsford Road, Bridgeport, CT 06606
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets. Two additional bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen has lots of counter and storage space. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a stack washer/dryer. Spacious bath with a tub/shower. Large flat lot. Large floored walk-up attic is great storage. Central Air Conditioning. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, public golf course, Discovery Museum and the Discovery Park. Students could walk to Sacred Heart. Attached garage and driveway for additional off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Elmsford Road have any available units?
42 Elmsford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bridgeport, CT.
What amenities does 42 Elmsford Road have?
Some of 42 Elmsford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Elmsford Road currently offering any rent specials?
42 Elmsford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Elmsford Road pet-friendly?
No, 42 Elmsford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bridgeport.
Does 42 Elmsford Road offer parking?
Yes, 42 Elmsford Road does offer parking.
Does 42 Elmsford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Elmsford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Elmsford Road have a pool?
No, 42 Elmsford Road does not have a pool.
Does 42 Elmsford Road have accessible units?
No, 42 Elmsford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Elmsford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Elmsford Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Elmsford Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Elmsford Road has units with air conditioning.
