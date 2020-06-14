42 Elmsford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Easy living in this one level ranch with no steps. Fresh, clean, light, bright and ready to move right in. Extra large living room has great wall space for your wrap sofa, comfy chairs and the large screen TV. Master bedroom has double closets. Two additional bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen has lots of counter and storage space. Appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a stack washer/dryer. Spacious bath with a tub/shower. Large flat lot. Large floored walk-up attic is great storage. Central Air Conditioning. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, public golf course, Discovery Museum and the Discovery Park. Students could walk to Sacred Heart. Attached garage and driveway for additional off street parking.