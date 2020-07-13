All apartments in Bridgeport
19 Waldorf Avenue

19 Waldorf Avenue
Location

19 Waldorf Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06605
Black Rock

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Conveniently located in Black Rock. Walk to Fairfield Metro station and all the amenities of the funkiest neighborhood in Bridgeport - restaurants, shopping, bars. Or jump on the bus or I-95, both of which are nearby. Unit has hardwood floors throughout and large rooms. Living room on front of house is light and airy, and opens into a kitchen that is big enough to eat in. Lots of countertop space and the kitchen has a dishwasher and full size fridge. Three bedrooms are also a good size with closets. Bathroom has a tile shower. Back door opens onto an enclosed back porch which goes down to a fenced back yard with a small lawn. Heat is gas with radiators (it won't dry you out over the winter like hot air) and boiler is modern. Owner has professional team that handles common area cleaning, landscaping, pest control, snow removal and maintenance. Facade of building and front porches will be renovated over the summer. Porches and building exterior being renovated. One month security and first month. Pets not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have any available units?
19 Waldorf Avenue has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Waldorf Avenue have?
Some of 19 Waldorf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Waldorf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 Waldorf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Waldorf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Waldorf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19 Waldorf Avenue offers parking.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Waldorf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 Waldorf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 Waldorf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Waldorf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Waldorf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Waldorf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
