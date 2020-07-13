19 Waldorf Avenue

Amenities

Conveniently located in Black Rock. Walk to Fairfield Metro station and all the amenities of the funkiest neighborhood in Bridgeport - restaurants, shopping, bars. Or jump on the bus or I-95, both of which are nearby. Unit has hardwood floors throughout and large rooms. Living room on front of house is light and airy, and opens into a kitchen that is big enough to eat in. Lots of countertop space and the kitchen has a dishwasher and full size fridge. Three bedrooms are also a good size with closets. Bathroom has a tile shower. Back door opens onto an enclosed back porch which goes down to a fenced back yard with a small lawn. Heat is gas with radiators (it won't dry you out over the winter like hot air) and boiler is modern. Owner has professional team that handles common area cleaning, landscaping, pest control, snow removal and maintenance. Facade of building and front porches will be renovated over the summer. Porches and building exterior being renovated. One month security and first month. Pets not allowed.