apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
29 Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT with washer-dryer
83 South Street
83 South Street, Bethel, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1001 sqft
As you can see, this is a work in progress! Everything will be new! Landlord is working on freshly painting this lovely 2 bedroom downtown apartment. New Kitchen, bath, and all new flooring have been installed.
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,585
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,427
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1118 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
Hillcroft Village
10 Clapboard Ridge Rd, Danbury, CT
Studio
$1,465
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1125 sqft
Just a short drive from Ridgewood Country Club and North Street Shopping Center, this beautiful community offers a fitness center, clubroom and swimming pool. Apartment features include in-unit laundry, large closets and patios/balconies.
165 South Street 1
165 South St, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious Apartment in Downtown Danbury - Property Id: 92279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92279 Property Id 92279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910752)
146 Great Plain Road
146 Great Plain Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Your search ends here! How would you like a nice 3-bedroom? Here is the home you've been waiting for! 3 bedrooms, Updated Kitchen, All Appliances (including washer/dryer!).
12 Boulevard Drive
12 Boulevard Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2892 sqft
Fabulous 3/4 bedroom with 2 full & 2 half baths Lake Place condo with almost 3,000 square feet of luxury living. One of only a select few duplex buildings, so there's only one other unit attached. Mint Condition.
633 Danbury Road
633 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This lovely 2 Bed, 2 Bath two level Condominium is in excellent condition. It has a spacious and beautiful Master Bedroom with his and her closets.
8 Canterbury Court
8 Canterbury Court, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
703 sqft
Upper-level, one bedroom unit in a fabulously convenient location, tucked off the road to provide a quiet and beautifully landscaped surrounding.
619 Danbury Road
619 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1168 sqft
Built in 2013. Stunning, beautifully appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with all the comforts of home. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry in a natural maple finish.
26 Eden Hill Road
26 Eden Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
5194 sqft
Beautiful French style 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Colonial home with elegance and style. This home is a Williamsburg reproduction by Hoffman & Hawk. This home is located on 7.53 level acres located in the Hattertown district of Newtown.
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
Willow Grove
101 Avalon Lake Rd, Danbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,740
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, modern units in a community with pool and full-service gym. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and private patios. Close to several excellent dining options, including Della Francesca and Molly Darcy's Irish Pub.
159 Danbury Road
159 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Open Floor plan with Hardwood floors, Kitchens features granite counters and Stainless steel appliances. 2 Bedrooms, two baths, Laundry room-with washer/dryer in each unit. Central Air, Gas Heat. Double wall construction with sound-proofing.
29 Tito Lane
29 Tito Lane, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3423 sqft
How cool would it be to rent the home where Ace Frehley (from the legendary rock band KISS) lived?! The home was just remodeled. Roam about the old recording studio where famous icons played and partied.
40 Thunder Hill Lane
40 Thunder Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,400
3360 sqft
Wonderful rental opportunity at end of quiet cul-de-sac street within minutes to downtown Ridgefield. If you enjoy entertaining this house has it ALL.
26 Trails End Road
26 Trails End Rd, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4133 sqft
Spend your summer at this wonderful 4 bedroom family home with a bonus room, partially finished lower level, a gorgeous yard, deck, garden, fire-pit, stone terrace and stunning pool in charming Weston CT. Close to many amenities but a world away.
51 Continental Drive
51 Continental Drive, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3681 sqft
Expanded raised ranch with colonial update. Stunning Chef's kitchen w/oversized granite island, custom cabinetry and appointments. All Viking appliances and Sub-zero refrigerator. Two private offices.
323 Florida Hill Road
323 Florida Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6045 sqft
Arts and Crafts style home sits on 30+ park like acres in historic Ridgefield.
11 Kendra Court
11 Kendra Court, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
7942 sqft
Furnished Resort Home on the Lake. Spectacular lakefront classic designed colonial estate w/picturesque water views located on prestigious cul de sac close to historic Ridgefield center.
233 Danbury Rd, Road North
233 Danbury Road, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,550
1011 sqft
Looking to downsize, but wanting to continue to enjoy the beauty and convenience that living in a sophisticated small(er) town has to offer? Brand spanking NEW! Secure, Beautiful, Private, Inviting, 55+ Unfurnished Apartment available for yearly
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3696 sqft
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
225 Peaceable Street
225 Peaceable Street, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
744 sqft
Available immediately. Charming and fully renovated studio apartment with private entrance above a detached garage of a single family home on scenic Peaceable Street. Top location, private setting, and picturesque pond view.
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
