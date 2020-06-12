/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethel, CT
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
18 Hidden Brook Trail
18 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2151 sqft
BETHEL MEADOWS. Bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with open floor plan. Kitchen opens to deck. Lease includes Pool, Clubhouse, Fitness Ctr. & Hiking Trails. Close to route 7, I84, shopping & train.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
63 Hidden Brook Trail
63 Hidden Brook Trail, Bethel, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2302 sqft
Absolute BEST in Bethel Meadows by Toll Brothers.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Mountainville Rd
17 Mountainville Road, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
Lease Rent to own Program details on web site www.Honeyofahome.com If you qualify would LOVE to work with you Cape Cod Style Home Sited on 1.84 Acres.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
53 Lawrence Avenue
53 Lawrence Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2248 sqft
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER LISTING!!! Please see additional showing instructions on listing. Wonderful Timber Oak Complex conveniently located near shopping, schools, 84. Condo will be professionally cleaned throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
$
22 Units Available
The Point at Still River
2 Mountainview Ter, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1396 sqft
Bay windows, gourmet kitchens and patios are included with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments situated along the Still River and within walking distance to historic Main Street.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
36 Units Available
1 Kennedy Flats
1 Kennedy Ave, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,969
1906 sqft
This property offers clean and modern apartments with in-unit laundry facilities and energy-efficient appliances. Situated in an ideal location for both shopping and dining. On-site facilities include a gym, pool and clubhouse.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
68 Grand Street
68 Grand Street, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
3 bedroom close to center of town with gas heat and 2 parking spaces good credit and references owner lives on 2nd floor.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
25 Dairy Farm Drive
25 Dairy Farm Drive, Fairfield County, CT
Great location only minutes to both Exit 8 and Exit 9, I-84, and near Costco, Home Depot, Lowes, Target and Walmart stores. Wonderful 4BR home with an additional Study/exercise Rm. Attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22 Ashbee Lane
22 Ashbee Lane, Fairfield County, CT
INCREDIBLE Opportunity to Break Away and Rent this Stunning Colonial which is Resting on a Manicured, Level Lot Surrounded by Leafy Trees, Beautiful Gardens and Stone Walls.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Eden Hill Road
26 Eden Hill Road, Fairfield County, CT
Beautiful French style 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bathroom Colonial home with elegance and style. This home is a Williamsburg reproduction by Hoffman & Hawk. This home is located on 7.53 level acres located in the Hattertown district of Newtown.
Results within 10 miles of Bethel
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30 Peaceable St
30 Peaceable Street, Georgetown, CT
Available 07/01/20 Half of a house for rent - Property Id: 299521 Property includes a two car garage, deck with a hot tub, barn, lawn, common space (kitchen, living room, bathroom ) finished room in basement, plus basement space, next to
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
59 Old Oscaleta Road
59 Old Oscaleta Road, Westchester County, NY
HERALDING THE GOLDEN AGE - Long drive to sixteen, glorious estate acres with rolling lawns, ancient trees and old stone walls. The rich architecture of the 1920 s handsomely updated.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Arrowhead Place
26 Arrowhead Place, Ridgefield, CT
WALKTO EVERYTHING THE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER - 5-star restaurants, boutique shopping, fitness studios, Ballard Park, Prospector Theater, Ridgefield Playhouse & more! Incredible opportunity to rent this beautifully FURNISHED home in a fabulous cul de
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
224 Ridgebury Road
224 Ridgebury Road, Fairfield County, CT
Charming Farmhouse on 7.46 acres with magnificent views and sunsets overlooking miles.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
19 Candlewood Acres Road
19 Candlewood Acres Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2208 sqft
~Elegant & Inviting~Perfect Escape from the City~Recently Renovated by Renowned Interior Designer~Beautiful home offering many options to entertain~ Desirable Candlewood Acres Lake Community has private beach & docks available~ EAT in Kitchen
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
65 Woodlawn Drive
65 Woodlawn Drive, Ridgefield, CT
Dream Rental! Located at the end of a quiet culdesac close to town, this gorgeous 4 BR expanded Cape is fantastic! Prepare to be amazed by the gorgeous open kitchen dining area that leads into the family room with fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
59 Prospect Street
59 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1867 sqft
Move right into this absolutely beautiful and pristine unit in sought after Wisteria Gardens in downtown Ridgefield.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
22 Mayflower Drive
22 Mayflower Drive, Fairfield County, CT
Classic colonial immediately available as a furnished summer rental. Private location with heated inground pool and jacuzzi.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
90 Silver Hill Road
90 Silver Hill Road, Ridgefield, CT
Absolutely pristine, total turn-key furnished rental available for 6-12 months. No smokers, no pets, subject to satisfactory credit check and references.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
63 Canterbury Lane
63 Canterbury Lane, Fairfield County, CT
Stunning Victorian Farmhouse. This absolutely beautiful home is situated on 3 acres of land, within a short walk of horse boarding facility. Gourmet kitchen, with exceptional quality and detailing throughout. Nine foot ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
8 Edelweiss Lane
8 Edelweiss Ln, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1494 sqft
Rare, nearly 1500 square foot, 3 bedroom upper unit in one of the best locations in the entire complex. Open and wooded views from many interior windows.
Similar Pages
Bethel Apartments with GarageBethel Apartments with GymBethel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBethel Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bronx, NYNew Haven, CTStamford, CTYonkers, NYMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CT
Stratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTGlen Cove, NYNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTNorthport, NYWallingford Center, CTCos Cob, CTLake Carmel, NYEastchester, NYPeekskill, NY