Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:30 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Ansonia, CT with balconies

1 Unit Available
Library District
8 Clover Street
8 Clover St, Ansonia, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Immaculate and spacious second floor two bedroom apartment! Hardwood floors, open floor plan. Screened porch, plenty of closet space. Parking in street and no use of yard. Absolutely NO PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Ansonia
6 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,545
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 Unit Available
Westville
1205 Forest Road
1205 Forest Road, New Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
SUNNY AND BRIGHT WESTVILLE APARTMENT. 2 BEDROOMS WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND EAT-IN KITCHEN. LAUNDRY INCLUDED. KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE FLOOR AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE REST OF THE UNIT.

1 Unit Available
40 Skokorat Street
40 Skokorat Street, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Beautiful and spacious farmhouse colonial set on beautiful lot offers living room, dining room, kitchen, half bathroom on main level, master bedroom and 2nd bedroom, full bath and walk in closet on 2nd level and 2 additional rooms on 3rd level.
Results within 10 miles of Ansonia
69 Units Available
Town Walk at Hamden Hills
100 Town Walk Dr, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,314
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,037
1298 sqft
Join us at Town Walk at Hamden Hills, located in Hamden, CT! Our community offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, including loft-style layouts with open breezeway entrance to your home.
5 Units Available
Brooks
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
22 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,985
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,139
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
14 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,475
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1075 sqft
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill North
905 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,025
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1124 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with generous closet space and large bedrooms. Grow your own veggies in the on-site organic garden. On-site laundry available. Right near Hamden's "Miracle Mile," where you can shop, eat, and socialize.
8 Units Available
Chestnut Hill South
835 Mix Ave, New Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,325
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with open-floor plans and oversized balconies. Community includes an organic garden, bocce court, and swing set. Close to Town Center Park. Easy access to Wilbur Cross Parkway.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,770
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
87 Units Available
Downtown New Haven
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,618
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,743
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
3 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,755
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1382 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
31 Units Available
East Rock
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,530
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,837
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
15 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
8 Units Available
Dogwood Hills
200 Evergreen Ave, North Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
839 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment units available in several floor plans. Granite counters, mixed hardwood and carpet flooring, and private balconies in select units. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Less than 5 miles from Yale University.
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
7 Units Available
Westville
200 Fountain Apartment Homes
216 Fountain St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,037
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
975 sqft
Contemporary apartments with open floor plans, high ceilings, and balconies in select units. Complex offers gym, media room, and game parlor. Walking distance to dining at Cilantro Mexican Grill and Dayton Street Apizza.
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.
City Guide for Ansonia, CT

With initial settlers showing up around 1652, Ansonia definitely has a long and storied history. This history, which includes citizens in the 1880s circulating a petition to become a separate entity from nearby Derby, is what has made Ansonia the thriving city that it is today.

Home to everyone from George Washington's Chief of Staff David Humphreys, to Olympic gold medalist John Cooke, Ansonia has continuously lived up to the historical pretext that is expected from an area that's been inhabited by European settlers for over 350 years. It's history, though, is nowhere near all that 'The Copper City' is known for; and those looking to call it home are in for a treat. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ansonia, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ansonia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

