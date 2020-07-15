Amenities

17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite has adjoining bath plus an additional bedroom or area for an office or media room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range oven, and pantry. Washer/dryer hookups located on main level. 2-car attached garage with opener & remotes. Lawn care, trash collection, and snow removal provided. Common area in back of townhome. Located just east of Lewis-Palmer High School off of Higby Road.



Nonsmokers only.



Required to schedule a viewing of the home prior to submitting an application as we cannot process your application until unit is viewed. PLEASE NOTE: We charge a $35.00 application fee per adult that is nonrefundable if we process your application. For paper applications money orders, cashier's checks, or cash accepted. Sorry, no personal checks. Can apply online at www.therealtycorner.net. Please call Pam @ 719-260-1555 x116 to schedule a viewing.



