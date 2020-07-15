All apartments in Woodmoor
17022 River Birch Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

17022 River Birch Point

17022 River Birch Pt · (719) 260-1555 ext. 116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17022 River Birch Pt, Woodmoor, CO 80132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17022 River Birch Point · Avail. Aug 5

$1,725

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

17022 River Birch Point Available 08/05/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home in Monument Area - Spacious 2-story, end unit townhome located in the Tri-Lakes area of Monument with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite has adjoining bath plus an additional bedroom or area for an office or media room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, range oven, and pantry. Washer/dryer hookups located on main level. 2-car attached garage with opener & remotes. Lawn care, trash collection, and snow removal provided. Common area in back of townhome. Located just east of Lewis-Palmer High School off of Higby Road.

Sorry FIRM No Pets
Nonsmokers only.

Required to schedule a viewing of the home prior to submitting an application as we cannot process your application until unit is viewed. PLEASE NOTE: We charge a $35.00 application fee per adult that is nonrefundable if we process your application. For paper applications money orders, cashier's checks, or cash accepted. Sorry, no personal checks. Can apply online at www.therealtycorner.net. Please call Pam @ 719-260-1555 x116 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2527583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17022 River Birch Point have any available units?
17022 River Birch Point has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17022 River Birch Point have?
Some of 17022 River Birch Point's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17022 River Birch Point currently offering any rent specials?
17022 River Birch Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17022 River Birch Point pet-friendly?
No, 17022 River Birch Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmoor.
Does 17022 River Birch Point offer parking?
Yes, 17022 River Birch Point offers parking.
Does 17022 River Birch Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17022 River Birch Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17022 River Birch Point have a pool?
No, 17022 River Birch Point does not have a pool.
Does 17022 River Birch Point have accessible units?
No, 17022 River Birch Point does not have accessible units.
Does 17022 River Birch Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17022 River Birch Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 17022 River Birch Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17022 River Birch Point has units with air conditioning.
