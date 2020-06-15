Amenities

831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



*4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms

*Two-Story, Split Level Floor Plan

*Fenced in Backyard

*Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

*Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave

*3 Car Tandem Garage

*Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately

*Pet Policy: 2 pet max, cats and dogs under 50 lbs, $250.00 per animal non-refundable fee, $25.00 pet rent per animal per month.



Located in the Village East Subdivision, this community is situated near the intersection of Hwy 392 and County Road 21 just East of Windsor. This home is located in the Windsor School District and just minutes from everything Downtown Windsor has to offer! It boasts 1788 finished sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and a 357 sq. ft. unfinished basement. From the entry, you walk into an open Kitchen/Dining area that overlooks a large great room. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a large walk in closet and master bath. This home also features a 3 car tandem garage attached, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system that backs up to a walking path, and Central A/C. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 2 pet max, cats and dogs under 50 lbs, $250.00 per animal non-refundable fee, $25.00 pet rent per animal per month. RES42920



To schedule a showing please call (970) 500-5606



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



