831 Lakebrook Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

831 Lakebrook Ct.

831 Lakebrook Court · (970) 500-5606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Lakebrook Court, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 831 Lakebrook Ct. · Avail. Jul 14

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
831 Lakebrook Ct. Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Two-Story Home in Windsor! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

*4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms
*Two-Story, Split Level Floor Plan
*Fenced in Backyard
*Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
*Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, and Microwave
*3 Car Tandem Garage
*Tenant Pays All Utilities Separately
*Pet Policy: 2 pet max, cats and dogs under 50 lbs, $250.00 per animal non-refundable fee, $25.00 pet rent per animal per month.

Located in the Village East Subdivision, this community is situated near the intersection of Hwy 392 and County Road 21 just East of Windsor. This home is located in the Windsor School District and just minutes from everything Downtown Windsor has to offer! It boasts 1788 finished sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths and a 357 sq. ft. unfinished basement. From the entry, you walk into an open Kitchen/Dining area that overlooks a large great room. Upstairs, the Master Suite features a large walk in closet and master bath. This home also features a 3 car tandem garage attached, fenced in backyard with sprinkler system that backs up to a walking path, and Central A/C. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet Policy: 2 pet max, cats and dogs under 50 lbs, $250.00 per animal non-refundable fee, $25.00 pet rent per animal per month. RES42920

To schedule a showing please call (970) 500-5606

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE2419944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have any available units?
831 Lakebrook Ct. has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have?
Some of 831 Lakebrook Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Lakebrook Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
831 Lakebrook Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Lakebrook Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 831 Lakebrook Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 831 Lakebrook Ct. does offer parking.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Lakebrook Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have a pool?
No, 831 Lakebrook Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have accessible units?
No, 831 Lakebrook Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Lakebrook Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Lakebrook Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 831 Lakebrook Ct. has units with air conditioning.
