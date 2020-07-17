5491 Clarence Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999
Available AUGUST 1st.
Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd". It is ideal for someone looking for a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, trails, and I-25.
This 3-story home has an open floor plan, an attached 2-car garage, a total of 3 bathrooms, a deck, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a massive unfinished basement.
Upper level features 4 bedrooms, 2 walk-in closets, a 4pc Master bath, a full-bathroom, and the laundry room. Appliances include refrigerator, range, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. Central A/C, full house humidifier, and a fully sprinkled backyard with a built-in firepit are a few of extras you'll find here
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Security deposit is one month's rent
Pets Negotiable, No Smoking
Please email me to schedule a showing.
