All apartments in Windsor
Find more places like 5491 Clarence Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windsor, CO
/
5491 Clarence Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5491 Clarence Dr

5491 Clarence Drive · (970) 658-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Windsor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5491 Clarence Drive, Windsor, CO 80550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2300 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2327 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999

Available AUGUST 1st.
Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd". It is ideal for someone looking for a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, trails, and I-25.
This 3-story home has an open floor plan, an attached 2-car garage, a total of 3 bathrooms, a deck, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a massive unfinished basement.
Upper level features 4 bedrooms, 2 walk-in closets, a 4pc Master bath, a full-bathroom, and the laundry room. Appliances include refrigerator, range, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. Central A/C, full house humidifier, and a fully sprinkled backyard with a built-in firepit are a few of extras you'll find here

Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Security deposit is one month's rent
Pets Negotiable, No Smoking

Please email me to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5491-clarence-dr-windsor-co/307999
Property Id 307999

(RLNE5945196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5491 Clarence Dr have any available units?
5491 Clarence Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5491 Clarence Dr have?
Some of 5491 Clarence Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5491 Clarence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5491 Clarence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5491 Clarence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5491 Clarence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5491 Clarence Dr offers parking.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5491 Clarence Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr have a pool?
No, 5491 Clarence Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr have accessible units?
No, 5491 Clarence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5491 Clarence Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5491 Clarence Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5491 Clarence Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5491 Clarence Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Windsor 2 BedroomsWindsor Apartments with Garages
Windsor Apartments with GymsWindsor Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Windsor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Greeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COShaw Heights, CO
Cheyenne, WYErie, COEaton, CONiwot, CORanchettes, WYSeverance, COBerthoud, COEdgewater, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
University of Colorado Boulder
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity