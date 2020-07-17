Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999



Available AUGUST 1st.

Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd". It is ideal for someone looking for a quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, trails, and I-25.

This 3-story home has an open floor plan, an attached 2-car garage, a total of 3 bathrooms, a deck, granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, and a massive unfinished basement.

Upper level features 4 bedrooms, 2 walk-in closets, a 4pc Master bath, a full-bathroom, and the laundry room. Appliances include refrigerator, range, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. Central A/C, full house humidifier, and a fully sprinkled backyard with a built-in firepit are a few of extras you'll find here



Tenant Responsible for all Utilities

Security deposit is one month's rent

Pets Negotiable, No Smoking



Please email me to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5491-clarence-dr-windsor-co/307999

