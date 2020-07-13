107 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Westminster, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:00pm
9 Units Available
Southeast Westminster
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
715 sqft
Willowbrook Apartments is a professionally-managed property in Westminster, just northwest of Denver, with easy access to Boulder, Louisville, and Arvada.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
2900 Eliot Cir
2900 Eliot Circle, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
821 sqft
Excellent 2 bedroom, 1 bath garden level apartment located in a 4 plex near 72nd and Federal. The unit has new paint and new carpet. There is 1 assigned parking spot and a shared coin operated laundry on-site. Also, there is a shared courtyard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7495 Lowell Boulevard
7495 Lowell Boulevard, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
$1000 off of first month's rent for move in within 30 days! This recently renovated top floor 2 BR with new appliances, kitchen fixtures, and upgraded bathroom is available NOW! $105 utility fee covers all utilities except electric Offstreet

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7166 Stuart Street
7166 Stuart Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
690 sqft
Great garden apartment home, part of a quite 4 plex apartment complex. This 1 bedroom has a great floor plan, with a open and inviting kitchen and living room. Parking in back of four plex, large front yard, and mature tree's and landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Northglenn
Aspen Park
301 Malley Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments right along the Farmers' Highline Canal Trail. Entertain in the on-site internet cafe, game room or TV lounge. Swim in the indoor pool all year.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
33 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
775 sqft
Large, open floor plans with balconies. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and picnic areas with grills. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Highland Way
11310 Melody Dr, Northglenn, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
772 sqft
Tucked away in the heart of Northglenn, Highland Way apartments are serenely removed from the hustle and bustle of life.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:58am
4 Units Available
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
814 sqft
Pecos Gardens offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom floor plans near Westminster, northwest of Denver. These apartments feature kitchens with electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher (select units) and disposal.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakecrest
8433 Zinnia Court
8433 Zinnia Court, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$715
500 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Room for rent, great neighborhood - Property Id: 153407 Professionals, grad students (FRCC, RRCC Arvada campus, UCD, METRO, CU Boulder), interns, empty nesters, one bedroom, shared bath and kitchen, shared workout center in

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Estrella
7050 Pecos Street, Adams County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,109
465 sqft
New floor, cabinets, and appliances. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
13 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,080
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Mercantile Square Lofts
1590 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
860 sqft
Mercantile Housing is located at 1590 Wynkoop Street Denver, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
1 Unit Available
Sloan Lake
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,133
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary building with reserved parking. Units have energy-efficient windows with blinds, designer flooring, electric appliances and dishwashers. In Jefferson Park, close to Safeway and Viking Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 6 at 11:25pm
1 Unit Available
Scenic Heights
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
725 sqft
Located just 7 miles west of downtown Denver, beautiful landscaping and a park-like setting make for an ideal living environment at Arvada Place Apartments. Arvada Place Apartments is located near Interstate 70 and Interstate 76 and RTD bus lines.

July 2020 Westminster Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Westminster Rent Report. Westminster rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Westminster rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Westminster rents increased over the past month

Westminster rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Westminster stand at $1,300 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,646 for a two-bedroom. Westminster's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Denver Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Westminster over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Denver metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Brighton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,689, while one-bedrooms go for $1,333.
    • Arvada is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,582, while one-bedrooms go for $1,250.
    • Thornton has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,917; rents fell 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Denver proper has the least expensive rents in the Denver metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,345; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Westminster

    As rents have fallen slightly in Westminster, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Westminster is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Colorado have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.2% in Colorado Springs.
    • Westminster's median two-bedroom rent of $1,646 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Westminster fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Westminster than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Westminster is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Denver
    $1,060
    $1,350
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Aurora
    $1,250
    $1,580
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Thornton
    $1,510
    $1,920
    0
    -0.7%
    Arvada
    $1,250
    $1,580
    0.3%
    1%
    Westminster
    $1,300
    $1,650
    0.1%
    -0.1%
    Broomfield
    $1,380
    $1,730
    -0.6%
    -1.9%
    Castle Rock
    $1,320
    $1,680
    -1.2%
    -0.3%
    Parker
    $1,410
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    Littleton
    $1,490
    $1,890
    -0.2%
    -1.3%
    Brighton
    $1,330
    $1,690
    -0.3%
    -6.1%
    Englewood
    $1,220
    $1,550
    -0.3%
    -3.7%
    Wheat Ridge
    $1,010
    $1,280
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Lafayette
    $1,500
    $1,830
    0.6%
    1.1%
    Golden
    $1,290
    $1,630
    -0.3%
    1.8%
    Lone Tree
    $1,550
    $1,970
    -1%
    -3.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

