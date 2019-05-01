All apartments in West Pleasant View
16516 W 9th Ave

16516 West 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16516 West 9th Avenue, West Pleasant View, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
furnished
Furnished, 12-year old ranch-style home in the Pleasant View neighborhood, large lot with plenty of space between you and your neighbors. 4 bedrooms, 3 complete baths. Over-sized 2-car garage, great space for a workshop and sporting gear. Basement has 1 bedroom, 1 complete bath, large finished play/storage area. Minutes away from downtown Golden, grocery store, restaurants, Colorado Mills mall. Walking distance to local schools such as Bell MS, Golden HS, and even Free Horizon Montessori! One mile to the Jefferson County light rail station, the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), and I-70 for quick access into the mountains Improvements include: - New high-grade carpeting, bedrooms, basement, 2 yrs - New energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, 2 yrs - New interior paint, 3 months - $20K xeriscape landscaping, garden, fruit trees - Hot tub pad, 220V hookup - New insulation, plastic vapor barrier, smart heating. - Bamboo wood flooring - New deck, porch made from Trax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

