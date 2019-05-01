16516 W 9th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Furnished, 12-year old ranch-style home in the Pleasant View neighborhood, large lot with plenty of space between you and your neighbors. 4 bedrooms, 3 complete baths. Over-sized 2-car garage, great space for a workshop and sporting gear. Basement has 1 bedroom, 1 complete bath, large finished play/storage area. Minutes away from downtown Golden, grocery store, restaurants, Colorado Mills mall. Walking distance to local schools such as Bell MS, Golden HS, and even Free Horizon Montessori! One mile to the Jefferson County light rail station, the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL), and I-70 for quick access into the mountains Improvements include: - New high-grade carpeting, bedrooms, basement, 2 yrs - New energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, 2 yrs - New interior paint, 3 months - $20K xeriscape landscaping, garden, fruit trees - Hot tub pad, 220V hookup - New insulation, plastic vapor barrier, smart heating. - Bamboo wood flooring - New deck, porch made from Trax.