2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Welby, CO
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road #3406
8199 Welby Rd, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1100 sqft
8199 Welby Road #3406 Available 07/13/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Home in Thornton - Available July 13th, 2020! - Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
8199 Welby Road
8199 Welby Road, Welby, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1122 sqft
Come tour this great home located in a convenient location in Thornton! This property features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and 1,100 square feet of livable space.
Results within 1 mile of Welby
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
South Thornton
26 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
800 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
946 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term “community” means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Thornton
8 Units Available
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
South Thornton
8 Units Available
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
860 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, playground, BBQ and internet access. Pet-friendly. E-payments available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 5 at 07:21pm
$
19 Units Available
Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
813 sqft
Welcome to Village on Cypress! Our beautiful community features upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments in Thornton, CO. Our spacious apartment homes boast wood style flooring, large windows, and a private patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Welby
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly community that welcomes large pets and is within walking distance of several pet parks. Private balcony/patio in each unit that overlooks the Rocky Mountains. Not too far from various dining options (Lark Burger, Joe's Crab Shack, and more). Near Standley Lake and other parks.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Highland
10 Units Available
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
890 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Quimby
9 Units Available
Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1053 sqft
Comfortable living with garden-style soaking tubs and an in-home full-sized washer and dryer. Hot tub open year round. Direct access to Lambertson Lakes Open Space.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Central Westminster
18 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
855 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Northglenn
9 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Highland
54 Units Available
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1072 sqft
Residents are able to enjoy a host of amenities, one of which is a fully equipped fitness center. Units include a washer/dryer, walk-in closet, and private balcony. Located in the heart of Denver, close to public transportation, and is just steps away from public parks, food markets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
Five Points
27 Units Available
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1027 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:44am
$
Berkeley
6 Units Available
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
792 sqft
Classic apartment living in residential area near Berkeley Hills Park. Close to I-76. Pet-friendly living with internet and on-site laundry. Units feature walk-in closets and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
876 sqft
Parkside Apartments in Denver, CO offer affordable living in roomy apartments with balconies and in-unit laundry. There is a pool on-site, along with grilling stations and picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Far Horizons
17 Units Available
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
5 Units Available
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1102 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Thornton with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver and Denver International Airport. Features walk-in closets, European-style fixtures and private washer and dryer. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, fitness center and playground.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Southeast Westminster
17 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
