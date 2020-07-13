Apartment List
209 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Timnath apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
18 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5115 5th Ave
5115 Fifth Avenue, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Personality plus with fantastic location - Property Id: 307809 Super cute and tidy one bedroom home in quiet small town country style location yet easy access to Harmony corridor and Old Town Fort Collins.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6309 Foundry Court
6309 Foundry Ct, Timnath, CO
Studio
$2,999
Beautiful Villa In Harmony Club - Nestled right off of Harmony road. This newly construction Villa has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, gas fireplace, large kitchen island, and custom lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
91 Units Available
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,603
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5491 Clarence Dr
5491 Clarence Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2327 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4Bd 2.5Bath Detached House - Property Id: 307999 Available AUGUST 1st. Gorgeous, 2-year new home conveniently located in the family friendly neighborhood "The Ridge at Harmony Rd".

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Morningside
3903 Le Fever Drive
3903 Le Fever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1537 sqft
**DOES NOT SHOW UP IN APPLE MAPS. WHEN SEARCHING FOR THIS PROPERTY, USE GOOGLE MAPS** This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Southmoor Village
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pinecone
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
17 Units Available
Willow Springs
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
8 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1691 Grand Avenue
1691 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1633 sqft
This townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Available June 5th 2020 Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
381 Stout
381 Stout Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Beautiful Home in North Ft. Collins - Property Id: 231821 Beautiful 3+ Bedroom home with 2.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lake Sherwood Corporation
3024 Marina Ln 3
3024 Marina Lane, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/25/20 Condo in Sherwood Shores East - Property Id: 5928 Cute 2 bed/3 bath townhome in Sherwood Shores.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1390 Adriel Drive
1390 Adriel Drive, Larimer County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Garden level basement apartment with private entrance. HUGE 1 bed/1 bath unit with ALL utilities included. Unit sits on private Golf Course (Adriel Hills). One time $25 fee for unlimited golf on challenging 6 hole course.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Chestnut St #A5
215 Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
928 sqft
215 Chestnut St #A5 Available 08/19/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Moments from Downtown Windsor - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** Located in the Aspen Leaf Townhomes subdivision, this condo offers: *2

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
298 E Chestnut St #3
298 E Chestnut St, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1794 sqft
Stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Windsor! - Available 7/3/20 This gorgeous townhome was built in 2019 and has everything you could ask for. A warm color palette and HUGE windows are comfortable and inviting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 Kaplan Court
2047 Kaplan Court, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
5000 sqft
2047 Kaplan Court Available 08/01/20 Amazing Custom Home - This stunning 5-bedroom 3.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2877 sqft
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maple Hill
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1872 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 6th! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dry Creek MHP
514 Walhalla Ct
514 Walhalla Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1872 sqft
514 Walhalla Ct Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins! - Available 8/5 Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located in Northern Fort Collins! This home has gorgeous finishes which include
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Timnath, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Timnath apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

