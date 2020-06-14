41 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timnath renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 21

$
10 Units Available
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1034 sqft
Landscaped apartment community near Warren Lake. One- and two-bedroom apartments with plank floors, breakfast bars, in-unit washer and dryers, and private outdoor areas. Select apartments feature sunrooms. Property offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment.
Verified

1 of 26

Willow Springs
20 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Southmoor Village
8 Units Available
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
865 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans and extra storage. In the heart of Ft Collins. Walking distance to many businesses, restaurants and shopping. Pet-friendly. Basketball and volleyball courts with a playground and a grill.
Verified

1 of 16

$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 23

Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
514 Walhalla Ct
514 Walhalla Court, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
1872 sqft
514 Walhalla Ct Available 08/04/20 Beautiful 4-Bedroom Home in North Fort Collins! - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home conveniently located in Northern Fort Collins! This home has gorgeous finishes which include high ceilings,

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.

1 of 11

Dry Creek MHP
1 Unit Available
311 Newaygo Dr.
311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098 Stylish 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 17

Waterglen
1 Unit Available
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 55

$
Rogers Park
4 Units Available
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 33

81 Units Available
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
909 sqft
Easy access to Shields Street and Harmony Road. Pet-friendly community has frisbee golf, volleyball court, and fitness center. Units have air conditioner, washer/dryer, fireplace, and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

6 Units Available
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1080 sqft
Patio-style apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include concierge service, pool, hot tub and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pets welcome for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Verified

1 of 15

8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 19

The Preserve
10 Units Available
The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1102 sqft
A modern community just minutes from Highway 287. Updates in the apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Residents can take advantage of concierge, pool, playground and business center.
Verified

1 of 25

Northeast Central Loveland
14 Units Available
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Verified

1 of 15

Scotch Pines
5 Units Available
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,223
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Luxury apartments feature fireplace, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, pool and tanning room. Close to shopping, including Scotch Pines Village Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 34

17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

$
Troutman Park
14 Units Available
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1260 sqft
At The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, you will find amenities unlike any other Fort Collins apartment, like year-round access to a beautiful swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a pet-friendly culture, and a resident spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Timnath, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timnath renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

