Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Timnath, CO with garage

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5475 Long Drive
5475 Long Drive, Timnath, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a extremely nice 4 bed 2.5 bath newer home located in Timnath Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of Timnath
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H
5039 Northern Lights Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395 Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Timnath
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Willow Springs
20 Units Available
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy communal playground, BBQ area and heated outdoor pool. Apartments include fireplaces, garden-sized tubs and nine-foot ceilings. Located just minutes from charming Fort Collins and Rocky Mountain National Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
Wheaton
4545 Wheaton Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
936 sqft
Fully Furnished condo in a great location! 2 bed/2 bath 2nd-floor condo in Rockbridge Condos. Available June 1, 2020 Easy access to shopping & I-25. Move-in ready! Includes washer/dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1204 Emigh St
1204 Emigh Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2636 sqft
Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2230 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1687 Grand Avenue
1687 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1771 sqft
This end-unit townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
2106 Sandbur Drive
2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
August 3rd Dog under 50lbs negotiable. This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1316 East Pitkin Street
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1013 sqft
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Sage Creek
1 Unit Available
2839 Saddle Creek Drive
2839 Saddle Creek Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2297 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is located in southeast Fort Collins, very close to Twin Silo Park. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, a washer/dryer setup, air conditioning, and boasts nearly 2300 square feet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7415 Pimlico Drive
7415 Pimlico Drive, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,665
2097 sqft
Beautiful open, vaulted home with a loft overlooking the main floor sitting room, Granite throughout. Main master with 5pc bath, large dining room, 5 bed with walk ins, 4 baths. Lots of large windows. Very bright, open feel. 3 car garage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2132 Bock Street
2132 Bock Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1723 sqft
2132 Bock Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful, like new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in North East Fort Collins.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1055 Fairfield Ave
1055 Fairfield Avenue, Windsor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2877 sqft
1055 Fairfield Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedroom Ranch - 5 bedroom 3 bath ranch style home in desirable Windsor Colorado.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2156 sqft
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1609 Sorenson Dr.
1609 Sorenson Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1856 sqft
1609 Sorenson Dr. Available 08/18/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story in Jacoby Farm in Windsor, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Built in 2016 1856 Sq. Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stanton Creek
1 Unit Available
6814 Antigua Drive
6814 Antigua Drive, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1437 sqft
Desirable Stanton Creek Corner Unit Townhome - This extremely spacious 1159 square foot townhome is located in desirable SE Fort Collins.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320
4545 Wheaton Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4545 Wheaton Drive #H320 Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Fort Collins with Pool and Clubhouse Access - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** 2 BED- 2 BATH 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE BALCONY ACCESS TO

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1529 Heirloom Dr.
1529 Heirloom Drive, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2420 sqft
2 Story Home in Windsor's Newest Subdivision! Free Access to the RainDance River Resort! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This beautiful 2 story home is located on a corner lot and features: Free Access to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Timnath, CO

Timnath apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

