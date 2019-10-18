8927 Thunderbird Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful walk-out basement apartment available to rent in this Pinery home, unfurnished. Private one car detached garage. Private entrance, small fenced yard, raised garden beds and concrete patio with sun from morning until 2PM daily. 2 good sized bedrooms, one has two large closets and a sitting area. Open living area with kitchen island, views of open space behind home. Looking for a quiet tenant or tenant(s) for a one year lease. Background and credit check required, references and income verification. First & last month deposit due at lease signing.