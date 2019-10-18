All apartments in The Pinery
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM

8927 Thunderbird Rd

8927 East Thunderbird Road · No Longer Available
Location

8927 East Thunderbird Road, The Pinery, CO 80134
The Pinery

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful walk-out basement apartment available to rent in this Pinery home, unfurnished. Private one car detached garage. Private entrance,  small fenced yard, raised garden beds and concrete patio with sun from morning until 2PM daily. 2 good sized bedrooms, one has two large closets and a sitting area. Open living area with kitchen island, views of open space behind home. Looking for a quiet tenant or tenant(s) for a one year lease. Background and credit check required, references and income verification. First & last month deposit due at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have any available units?
8927 Thunderbird Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Pinery, CO.
Is 8927 Thunderbird Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Thunderbird Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Thunderbird Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Pinery.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8927 Thunderbird Rd offers parking.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have a pool?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have accessible units?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 Thunderbird Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 Thunderbird Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

