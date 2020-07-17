Amenities

Snowscape 51 9430 Ryan Gulch Road #51 Available 11/01/20 Winter Seasonal- Snowscape 51 - Available for a winter seasonal lease November 1 through April 30!



Spacious 2 bedroom plus loft/3 bathroom fully furnished condo in Wildernest. Free Summit Stage Bus stop close by. Convenient to I70, shopping, restaurants and Summit County's ski resorts.This condo has many upgrades throughout including remodeled kitchen with new appliances, remodeled bathrooms, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, private deck with amazing mountain views and a ski closet. The property sleeps 8 with queen bed in master and 2nd bedroom, queen sofa sleeper and 2 twins in loft area. Snowscape includes access to clubhouse with indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and rec room (access to hot tub and common area may be closed due to Covid restrictions). Plenty of parking available on first come, first serve basis.



No smoking/ No pets



$3,200 per month includes all utilities except electric/gas



