apartments with washer dryer
188 Apartments for rent in Stonegate, CO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9305 Las Ramblas #B
9305 Las Ramblas Court, Stonegate, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1505 sqft
9305 Las Ramblas #B Available 07/16/20 Parker Beautiful Townhome !! - Beautiful Town home !!!!!!!!!!! Main floor home that features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you enter into this home you will be surprised.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
9350 Amison Cir
9350 Amison Circle, Stonegate, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
876 sqft
This beautiful condo will be available for lease on July 13th of this year. A virtual tour is available that will allow you to walk through the property from the comfort of your couch! Reach out to us and we can send you the link.
30 Units Available
Ranchstone
17125 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1235 sqft
Convenient Parker location near local museums, parks, and schools. Newly renovated with W/D in unit, bathtubs, fireplaces, and extra storage. Furnished apartments make move in extra simple.
24 Units Available
Cherrywood Village
16950 Carlson Dr, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans and top-notch amenities such as fireplace, patio/balcony, and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour fitness center and year-round heated pool. Perfectly situated in the center of Douglas County.
1 Unit Available
Clarke Farms
17211 Niwot Place
17211 Niwot Place, Parker, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
2800 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE WITH A PAYMENT OF $2550/MONTH THE FIRST YEAR AND $2650/MONTH THE SECOND YEAR!! *** This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203
9180 Rolling Way, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
925 sqft
9180 Rolling Way Unit 203 Available 07/15/20 Charming 2 BD 1 BA Condo With Community Pool and Fitness Center Access! - Enjoy this apartment style 2 bedroom condo located in the heart of Parker Colorado.
1 Unit Available
8458 Bluegrass Circle
8458 Bluegrass Circle, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1939 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home in the Cottonwood Neighborhood / Parker - Make this 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
8720 Rosebud Pl
8720 Rosebud Place, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Parker! - Schedule a showing to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
10054 Nadine Lane
10054 Nadine Avenue, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2574 sqft
Maintenance Free and Easy Living in a Fantastic Neighborhood. Meridian Village is one of the most sought after places to live in South Metro Denver.
1 Unit Available
15460 Canyon Gulch Ln. #308
15460 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers - 1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers. Washer/dryer, fireplace vaulted ceilings, granite countertops. No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.
1 Unit Available
Stonegate
10428 Celestine Pl
10428 Celestine Place, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3543 sqft
Gorgeous home in the heart of Stonegate in Parker. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make this home feel open and bright.
40 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
40 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
15 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
17 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
22 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,229
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1149 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
18 Units Available
Inverness
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
Studio
$1,209
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1036 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
37 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
Studio
$1,225
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1237 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
18 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
18 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,249
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
13 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,241
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
