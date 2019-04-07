All apartments in Sherrelwood
Find more places like 8311 Louise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherrelwood, CO
/
8311 Louise Drive
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:38 PM

8311 Louise Drive

8311 Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8311 Louise Drive, Sherrelwood, CO 80221

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available in May!! This amazing home features hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, attached 1 car garage, backyard, patio and much more. Rent is $2,149/ mo for a 12+ month lease. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Application is $55/adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/mo P/R fee. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn and snow. Pet Policy: 2 Pet Max. Small Dogs OK (&lt;25lbs). No Cats. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris with Renters Warehouse!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Louise Drive have any available units?
8311 Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherrelwood, CO.
What amenities does 8311 Louise Drive have?
Some of 8311 Louise Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Louise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 Louise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8311 Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 8311 Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 Louise Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 8311 Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 8311 Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 Louise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 Louise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 Louise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COFederal Heights, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COBerkley, COCommerce City, COWheat Ridge, CO
Edgewater, COLafayette, COApplewood, COLouisville, COGlendale, COSuperior, COBrighton, COGolden, COErie, COHolly Hills, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College