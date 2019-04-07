8311 Louise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home available in May!! This amazing home features hardwood floors, plenty of storage space, washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, finished basement, attached 1 car garage, backyard, patio and much more. Rent is $2,149/ mo for a 12+ month lease. Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. Application is $55/adult. One time $150 admin fee. $7/mo P/R fee. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn and snow. Pet Policy: 2 Pet Max. Small Dogs OK (<25lbs). No Cats. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 pet rent/ per pet/ per month. Another home by Chris with Renters Warehouse!!