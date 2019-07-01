8485 Oakwood St

Amenities
Spacious brick ranch in quiet leafy neighborhood. Easy access to I36 to Boulder or Denver.
AVAIL 06/08/2019
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This brick ranch has 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, newly carpeted and all with ample closet space, there is also a newly remodeled bathroom with soaking tub.
The beautiful contemporary kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space.
The fully carpeted basement has a working fireplace and 2 additional rooms which could be used as non-conforming bedrooms.
The concrete back patio is ideal for entertaining, the fenced yard has plenty of space for pets and 2 large sheds for additional storage.
The house includes a one car attached garage with automatic door.
This is a spacious property at a great price.
Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit
Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com