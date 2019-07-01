8485 Oakwood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious brick ranch in quiet leafy neighborhood. Easy access to I36 to Boulder or Denver.



AVAIL 06/08/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This brick ranch has 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, newly carpeted and all with ample closet space, there is also a newly remodeled bathroom with soaking tub.

The beautiful contemporary kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space.

The fully carpeted basement has a working fireplace and 2 additional rooms which could be used as non-conforming bedrooms.

The concrete back patio is ideal for entertaining, the fenced yard has plenty of space for pets and 2 large sheds for additional storage.

The house includes a one car attached garage with automatic door.

This is a spacious property at a great price.



Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit



Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property. Call Dillon today for more information at (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com