Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

8485 Oakwood St

8485 Oakwood St · No Longer Available
Location

8485 Oakwood St, Shaw Heights, CO 80031
Shaw Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious brick ranch in quiet leafy neighborhood. Easy access to I36 to Boulder or Denver.

AVAIL 06/08/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This brick ranch has 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, newly carpeted and all with ample closet space, there is also a newly remodeled bathroom with soaking tub.
The beautiful contemporary kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with ample cabinet space.
The fully carpeted basement has a working fireplace and 2 additional rooms which could be used as non-conforming bedrooms.
The concrete back patio is ideal for entertaining, the fenced yard has plenty of space for pets and 2 large sheds for additional storage.
The house includes a one car attached garage with automatic door.
This is a spacious property at a great price.

Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit

Pet Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8485 Oakwood St have any available units?
8485 Oakwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shaw Heights, CO.
What amenities does 8485 Oakwood St have?
Some of 8485 Oakwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8485 Oakwood St currently offering any rent specials?
8485 Oakwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8485 Oakwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8485 Oakwood St is pet friendly.
Does 8485 Oakwood St offer parking?
Yes, 8485 Oakwood St offers parking.
Does 8485 Oakwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8485 Oakwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8485 Oakwood St have a pool?
No, 8485 Oakwood St does not have a pool.
Does 8485 Oakwood St have accessible units?
No, 8485 Oakwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 8485 Oakwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8485 Oakwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8485 Oakwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8485 Oakwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
