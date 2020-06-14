Apartment List
/
CO
/
security widefield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Security-Widefield, CO with garage

Security-Widefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, bre... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
5033 Durasno Drive
5033 Durasno Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1229 sqft
This tri-level home is waiting for you to move in! It sits on a large lot with beautiful mountain views! This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage! When you walk onto the main level, you will notice the

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
3472 Tail Wind Drive
3472 Tail Wind Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3190 sqft
3472 Tail Wind Drive - 15 months Built 2008 Group 2 Rancher with finished full basement. Three car garage, central air to be installed, lawn sprinkler system, rear patio. Not fenced. Main level has wood or stone flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
5540 Almont Avenue
5540 Almont Avenue, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2101 sqft
5540 Almont Ave. - Nicely updated rancher with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on a large lot! This home is 2100 s.f. and boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. 2 bedrooms on main level and 2 in basement.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE
4027 Silver Star Grove, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1838 sqft
4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7355 Waterwheel St
7355 Waterwheel Street, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
7355 Waterwheel - 2 or 3 year Lease, Built in 1987, Group 2: Newer interior paint, plank flooring on main level, and carpet on the upper and lower levels. Main level has formal living and dining room, kitchen with eating space, oak cabinets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Judson St.
112 Judson Street, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1820 sqft
112 Judson St. Available 07/01/20 Spacious rancher in quiet neighborhood. - Welcome to a spacious ranch style home, with a finished basement on a large lot. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7734 Dutch Lp
7734 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with finished basement and three car garage! More Pictures Soon! Available in July! - This home has 5 bedrooms, with a three car garage, the kitchen has lots of cabinets, it also has an open floor-plan to the living room

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Clearview Estates
1 Unit Available
4217 Arvol Cir
4217 Arvol Circle, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1132 sqft
This three bedroom, two bath home has been recently painted as well as new carpet. The front yard is zeroed scaped for low water usage. The large back yard is a great place to hang out and visit with friends on the back deck.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
6958 Ketchum Drive
6958 Ketchum Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2862 sqft
Huge 2,862 sq. ft home with 5 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
6809 Chesterfield Court
6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
2168 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
515 Quebec Place
515 Quebec Place, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Recently updated 4 bedroom home in quiet cut-de-sac. Walk through the beautiful double doors to a tile landing. Main level has beautiful wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Pheasant Run Ranch
1 Unit Available
780 Stargate Drive
780 Stargate Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1937 sqft
SPACIOUS 2-STORY HOME WITH FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! This Wonderful Home Is Located In Fountain Valley Ranch And Is Ready For Move-In! The Main Level Has Both: Living Room and Family Room; Large Breakfast Nook And Formal Dining Room; Beautiful

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7423 Dutch Loop
7423 Dutch Loop, Security-Widefield, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3373 sqft
7423 Dutch Loop Available 05/08/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home available! - The main level provides a formal living room and family room. Eat-in kitchen includes large island, hardwood flooring and walks out to rear deck.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Fountain Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
523 Upton Drive
523 Upton Drive, Security-Widefield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Quaint 2 story, 3 bedroom home located in Fountain Valley with community pool access.
Results within 1 mile of Security-Widefield
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3314 Castellon Drive
3314 Castellon Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2034 sqft
Two story stucco home with 3 car garage on huge lot. Large country kitchen with upgraded appliances. Large living room with cozy fireplace. Very spacious master bedroom with attached bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove
3469 Kingfisher Nest Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1870 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit is minutes from Ft. Carson and Peterson AFB.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6258 Pilgrimage Road
6258 Pilgrimage Road, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2222 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. You do not have to purchase the home. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7476 Sandy Springs Point
7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1625 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr
2931 Poughkeepsie Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2851 sqft
2931 Poughkeepsie Dr Available 07/13/20 Gorgeous Single Family Home for Rent - Beautiful 2 story with finished basement; 4 bedrooms plus a loft, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southborough
1 Unit Available
3095 Harpy Grove
3095 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
3095 Harpy Grove Available 07/03/20 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8330 Hurley Dr
8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
8330 Hurley Dr Available 06/22/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
2169 McCleary Ln
2169 Mccleary Lane, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2384 sqft
Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval. Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Security-Widefield, CO

Security-Widefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Security-Widefield 2 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSecurity-Widefield 3 BedroomsSecurity-Widefield Accessible Apartments
Security-Widefield Apartments with BalconySecurity-Widefield Apartments with GarageSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Parking
Security-Widefield Apartments with PoolSecurity-Widefield Apartments with Washer-DryerSecurity-Widefield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSecurity-Widefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COFountain, CO
Monument, COCastle Pines, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COCañon City, CO
Woodmoor, COCimarron Hills, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado Springs
Colorado College