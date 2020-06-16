6809 Chesterfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DF5sh6Kod1h



A hidden jewel in Fountain! This home has so much to offer with 5 bedrooms including a room that could be the 6th bedroom or office. 2 living room/den areas with an open kitchen including an island that walks out to a covered patio for entertaining. The converted garage is an amazing, heated space that can be used as an extra living room, pool/ping-pong, your home office, whatever you want! This home has so much space and an incredible backyard. You don't want to miss this one!

You will love this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. So much to offer - it is on a 1/4 acre lot with 3 sheds to hold all your storage needs, play area in the back, room in driveway for 3 vehicles, additional parking in cul-de-sac, awesome covered patio out back, and there is RV/boat parking on the right side of the home.



NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable. Animals allowed on a case by case basis.