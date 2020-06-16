All apartments in Security-Widefield
6809 Chesterfield Court

6809 Chesterfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Chesterfield Court, Security-Widefield, CO 80911

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DF5sh6Kod1h

A hidden jewel in Fountain! This home has so much to offer with 5 bedrooms including a room that could be the 6th bedroom or office. 2 living room/den areas with an open kitchen including an island that walks out to a covered patio for entertaining. The converted garage is an amazing, heated space that can be used as an extra living room, pool/ping-pong, your home office, whatever you want! This home has so much space and an incredible backyard. You don't want to miss this one!
You will love this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. So much to offer - it is on a 1/4 acre lot with 3 sheds to hold all your storage needs, play area in the back, room in driveway for 3 vehicles, additional parking in cul-de-sac, awesome covered patio out back, and there is RV/boat parking on the right side of the home.

NO SMOKING. NO MARIJUANA OR OTHER DRUG USE. Tenant pays all utilities. Section 8 housing is unavailable. Animals allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

