Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated

$1700 with a maintenance agreement. Visit https://newgenerationhomesco.com/application/ to fill out an application or review our company requirements.



This is a beautiful four bedroom two bathroom house With plenty of space for kids or dogs to run around in the backyard. The appliances are updated and new, and the bathrooms are beautiful and also updated. There are a washer and dryer for your use.

