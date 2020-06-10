5225 Almont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This beautiful newly remodeled home has 4 beds, 2 baths with a finished basement. The main level living room has vaulted ceilings & open to the kitchen and dinning room which has newly installed flooring, white cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. Upstairs master bedroom has a double closet, shared full bath and additional bedroom. Lower level provides a spacious second living area. Separate laundry and shared 3/4 bath are located on the lower level. While the basement provides 2 additional bedrooms. Back yard, is fully fenced and landscaped with patio, & sprinkler system. AC included. Come quick this wont last long!!