Security-Widefield, CO
5225 Almont Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

5225 Almont Avenue

5225 Almont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5225 Almont Avenue, Security-Widefield, CO 80911
Pheasant Run Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This beautiful newly remodeled home has 4 beds, 2 baths with a finished basement. The main level living room has vaulted ceilings & open to the kitchen and dinning room which has newly installed flooring, white cabinets, and stainless steal appliances. Upstairs master bedroom has a double closet, shared full bath and additional bedroom. Lower level provides a spacious second living area. Separate laundry and shared 3/4 bath are located on the lower level. While the basement provides 2 additional bedrooms. Back yard, is fully fenced and landscaped with patio, & sprinkler system. AC included. Come quick this wont last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 Almont Avenue have any available units?
5225 Almont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Security-Widefield, CO.
What amenities does 5225 Almont Avenue have?
Some of 5225 Almont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 Almont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5225 Almont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 Almont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5225 Almont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Security-Widefield.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5225 Almont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 Almont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5225 Almont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5225 Almont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5225 Almont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 Almont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5225 Almont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
