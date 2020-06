Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4027 SILVER STAR GROVE Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN SECURITY - WIDEFIELD - THIS 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS WAS BUILT IN 2013 AND IS JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM FORT CARSON



ENJOY A SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM THAT EXTENDS TO A DINING AREA AND KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE AND A WALK IN PANTRY



THE UPPER LEVEL OFFERS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM, A MASTER BATH WITH SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER PLUS A GREAT SIZED WALK-IN CLOSET

2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS THAT ARE CONNECTED BY A JACK AND JILL BATHROOM AND A GREAT SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK-UPS ARE JUST OFF THE HALL



THIS HOME COMES WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE AND A FENCED BACKYARD



SMALL DOGS UP TO 30 LBS UPON APPROVAL, NO PUPPIES NO CATS.



NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND ALLOWED AT ANYTIME IN OUR PROPERTIES



QUALIFICATIONS ARE 3 TIMES THE INCOME VS THE RENT, A CREDIT SCORE OF 650 AND A CLEAR BACKGROUND



FOR PICTURES AND DETAILS VISIT CRYSTALPPM . COM

PLEASE CONTACT ISABEL@ CRYSTALPPM. COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5514386)