10973 Nolin Dr.

Brand New Home for Rent in Lorson Ranch - Beautiful 2 story, 5 bedroom/loft, 3 bath home has a 2 car garage and vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room. The home features a main level master bedroom with a five piece master bath suite. The kitchen has birch staggered cabinets with bull nose corners. As you go upstairs you are greeted by a loft that looks down on the living area. The two extra bedrooms have a jack and jill bath, which also features the ceramic tile. Laundry is located on the main level. This home also has a walkout finished basement.



No Cats Allowed



