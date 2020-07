Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home on North side of Pueblo (Eagleridge exit). 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 car garage with opener. Central air, Vaulted ceilings and beautiful landscaped yard. Appliances included. No smoking or vaping, No Pets, no growing. Trash and first $50 of water bill paid. Weekly mowing included. Viewing by appointment only. Application fee for background check. First month and security deposit to move in.