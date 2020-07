Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now available to rent for the first time! Enjoy the privacy of this custom, freshly renovated, 4 bedroom home in the gated community of Starwood. Just 10 minutes to downtown Aspen, this 6,600 square foot home boasts sweeping views of the Elk Mountains with all day sun. Beautiful open living area, with wood burning fireplace and large south facing deck makes for the perfect space to enjoy with friends and family. Call today for pricing and availability.