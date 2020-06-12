/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:43 AM
6 Apartments for rent in Rifle, CO📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
897 Taughenbaugh Blvd -
897 Taughenbaugh Boulevard, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1125 sqft
TWO-STORY CONDO IN RIFLE! - New paint, new hardwood flooring and carpet throughout! 2 Story condo with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, hot water baseboard heat. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups. Evaporative swamp cooler.
323 East 2nd St
323 East 2nd Street, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
323 East 2nd St Available 07/06/20 NICE VINTAGE HOME NOW AVAILABLE ! - Well-maintained with improvements, single-family, vintage home in Rifle. 3 bedrooms, 1 baths, Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer. 1,584 sq. ft.
2630 Shawnee Ct
2630 Shawnee Court, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1396 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot, in Rifle. 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, washer/dryer and lawnmower included. Pet considered with a Pet Deposit.
2544 Howard Avenue
2544 Howard Avenue, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
2 story end unit townhome with fenced yard, off street parking, main floor living and upstairs bedrooms.No Smoking. Pets considered. Available May 6,2020. Security Deposit $1,800.
444 Fairway Avenue
444 Fairway Avenue, Rifle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
Single story home with gas fireplace, real wood floors, large bedrooms, great open floor plan, large fenced yard and great landscaping with trees. $1,600 a month plus utilities $1,900 security deposit available July 1st. No Smoking, Pets Considered.
Results within 5 miles of Rifle
710 Main Street, Apt 718
710 West Main Street, Silt, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
710 Main Street, Apt 718 Available 07/10/20 ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN SILT! - Includes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, stackable washer/dryer, Central AC. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays gas & electric.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rifle rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Rifle area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rifle from include Glenwood Springs, Basalt, Clifton, Fruitvale, and Grand Junction.