Apartment List
/
CO
/
clifton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

48 Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3236 White Ave 2
3236 White Avenue, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1024 sqft
3236 White Ave 2 Available 06/17/20 Townhouse with fenced backyard - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3168 E calpso ct
3168 E Road, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3211 Opal Ct #A
3211 Opal Court, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse,living area downstairs bedrooms and bath upstairs. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups.Living room has lament hardwood floors. Bedrooms have carpet .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 1st Street
605 1st Street, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1068 sqft
2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grove Creek
1 Unit Available
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1642 sqft
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3068 Hill Ave
3068 Hill Avenue, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
This wonderful home has been re-done throughout, you'll love the new flooring, great natural light, and large fenced yard space. Enjoy the open living space and quite location.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3178 NATHAN AVE
3178 Nathan Avenue, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1143 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in North-East GJ - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch House in North-East Grand Junction. Great galley kitchen. Garage has tons of shelf space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 29 Road
542 29 1/2 Road, Mesa County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
542 29 Road Available 07/03/20 Convenient location to Shopping and 29 Road Bridge - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
Results within 5 miles of Clifton

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1304 N 16th St Unit B
1304 North 16th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom House near CMU - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Cute, recently converted garage to one bedroom house blocks away from CMU. Private parking and entrance.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1353 N 20th St
1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1468 sqft
1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mesa Gardens
1 Unit Available
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village Nine
1 Unit Available
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Clifton?
The average rent price for Clifton rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
What cities do people live in to commute to Clifton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clifton from include Rifle, Fruitvale, Grand Junction, and Fruita.

Similar Pages

Clifton 2 BedroomsClifton 3 Bedrooms
Clifton Apartments with BalconyClifton Apartments with Garage
Clifton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rifle, COFruitvale, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Fruita, CO