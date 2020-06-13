/
48 Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO📍
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.
Kimwood Estates
3236 White Ave 2
3236 White Avenue, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$725
1024 sqft
3236 White Ave 2 Available 06/17/20 Townhouse with fenced backyard - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 ZILLOW viewers - please see our website to schedule showing.
3168 E calpso ct
3168 E Road, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2246 sqft
Available 06/16/20 Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506 Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock.
3211 Opal Ct #A
3211 Opal Court, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
2 Bed 1 bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath Townhouse,living area downstairs bedrooms and bath upstairs. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups.Living room has lament hardwood floors. Bedrooms have carpet .
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.
605 1st Street
605 1st Street, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1068 sqft
2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air.
Grove Creek
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1642 sqft
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.
3068 Hill Ave
3068 Hill Avenue, Clifton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
This wonderful home has been re-done throughout, you'll love the new flooring, great natural light, and large fenced yard space. Enjoy the open living space and quite location.
Kimwood Estates
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton
3178 NATHAN AVE
3178 Nathan Avenue, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1143 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch in North-East GJ - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else 3 Bed, 2 Bath Ranch House in North-East Grand Junction. Great galley kitchen. Garage has tons of shelf space.
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.
542 29 Road
542 29 1/2 Road, Mesa County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
542 29 Road Available 07/03/20 Convenient location to Shopping and 29 Road Bridge - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
Results within 5 miles of Clifton
1304 N 16th St Unit B
1304 North 16th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom House near CMU - MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Cute, recently converted garage to one bedroom house blocks away from CMU. Private parking and entrance.
Fairmount
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.
1353 N 20th St
1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1468 sqft
1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!
Mesa Gardens
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
Village Nine
2847 Oxford Ave #A
2847 Oxford Avenue, Orchard Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
600 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Condo w/1 car garage - Main level 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage condo end unit. Kitchen comes with all standard appliances, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hook up. Has a small back yard.
575 Garden Cress Ct
575 Garden Cress Court, Grand Junction, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1142 sqft
- Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in quiet neighborhood. End of Cul De Sac with 1 car attached garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828837)
