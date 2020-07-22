/
gunnison county
Last updated July 22 2020
33 Apartments for rent in Gunnison County, CO📍
212 S. 11th St. 108
212 S. 11th St. 108
212 South 11th Street, Gunnison, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 108 Available 08/14/20 Newly Updated Willows Condo - Property Id: 318270 Clean and Newly Updated Condo with In Unit Laundry, Radiant heating in ceiling, and Dishwasher/Disposal. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/212-s.
3 Stetson Drive
3 Stetson Drive
3 Stetson Drive, Mount Crested Butte, CO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3 Stetson Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Mountain Home Available for Long Term Lease! - Looking for a long term rental in the beautiful mountains of Crested Butte!? Look no further, this 4 bedroom, 5 bath plus 2 car garage fully furnished is
1140 W New York Ave
1140 W New York Ave
1140 West New York Avenue, Gunnison, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1821 sqft
Newer Gunnison 3 BR, 2.5 bath townhome plus garage. Excellent condition with all appliances plus washer/dryer. (RLNE5851336)
1 Unit Available
350 Country Club Dr. Unit 313
350 Country Club Drive, Gunnison County, CO
Studio
$900
Nice Skyland Studio with Loft! - Studio apartment with loft in Skyland. Rented partially furnished, great location with off street parking plus common area hot tub. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5553750)
717 Sixth St. Unit F
717 Sixth St. Unit F
717 Sixth Street, Crested Butte, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1252 sqft
Completely updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a very convenient town of CB location.
1314 W Tomichi 3
1314 W Tomichi 3
1314 West Tomichi Avenue, Gunnison, CO
Studio
$850
Wildwood Studio For Rent $850 per month - Fully furnished studio in the Wildwood resort neighborhood. Available now. Perfect for single occupancy. 350 Square Feet. A security deposit of $850 + first month's rent of $850 due to move in.
Chateaux
Chateaux
651 Gothic Road, Mount Crested Butte, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great Amenities! Close to the resort. - Fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Chateaux condo. Views of Mount Crested Butte access to common area washer/dryer, pool and hot tub. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779933)
Results within 5 miles of Gunnison County
215 Redstone Blvd, #206
215 Redstone Blvd, #206
215 Redstone Boulevard, Redstone, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
260 sqft
Redstone, CO well furnished studio-good dogs ok - Property Id: 221229 Come stay at any of my remote mountain small towns in heavenly places per corona ordinances, etc. URL is http://airbnb.
Results within 10 miles of Gunnison County
18280 Alta Vista Dr.
18280 Alta Vista Dr.
18280 Alta Vista Drive, Chaffee County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1728 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom - This gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Trail West has amazing views, a large living room, beautiful sunroom, and master suite separate from three bedrooms.
47200 Highway 82
47200 Highway 82
47200 Colorado Highway 82, Pitkin County, CO
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$36,000
5800 sqft
Located in serene seclusion yet only minutes away from downtown Aspen, this one hundred and sixty acre ranch is now available to rent for the first time.
381 Ridge Road
381 Ridge Road
381 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2874 sqft
This slope-side Snowmass Village townhome is a spacious escape in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This home is 2,874 square feet, on 3 levels, and 4 bedrooms each with an en suite bathroom. Great light, large windows and several patios throughout.
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.
90 Carriage Way
90 Carriage Way
90 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
937 sqft
Unbeatable location right in the heart of Base Village. Enjoy the ease of slipping on your skis in the locker room and strolling 100 feet to the gondola.
130 Wood Road
130 Wood Road
130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$6,000
571 sqft
This is a short term rental. This one bedroom condo is the perfect spot for winter skiing or summer adventure! Fabulous 5th floor location provides expansive views of Assay Hill with a bright and sunny balcony to watch all the action.
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way
110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location just steps from the gondola in Capitol Peak. This corner unit features an open floor plan and is flanked by a wrap around deck to soak in the views. Each bedroom suite is beautifully appointed, spacious and private.
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road
45 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
The best penthouse in the best location in the exciting Snowmass Base Village.
172 Antler Ridge Lane
172 Antler Ridge Lane
172 Antler Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5091 sqft
This newly updated home enjoys contemporary mountain elements, a large, open floor plan with great views of Snowmass Village. Ski access is available in the Winter.
431 Edgewood Lane
431 Edgewood Lane
431 Edgewood Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
3704 sqft
This is a marvelous ski in / ski out home on Fanny Hill. It boasts great views and plenty of space for family and friends to enjoy a mountain get-a-way any time of year. Walk to the mall and Base Village.
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane
19 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4496 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom 5.
2076 Faraway Road
2076 Faraway Road
2076 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3800 sqft
This beauty in the Ridge Run neighborhood has the perfect private setting nestled in an Aspen grove.
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane
246 Stellar Lane, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
3881 sqft
Deluxe 5 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom homeLocated on the Dial-a-Ride Shuttle RouteMain living area with 50'' TV, stereo system, double sided stone fireplaceSeparate media room with large TV and office areaLarge patio area with hot tub and gas BBQNew Hardwood
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road
61 Wood Road, Snowmass Village, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Luxury 3 Bedroom private residence located in the Base Village Hotel at the world class Snowmass ski resort.
187 Village Run Circle
187 Village Run Circle
187 Village Run Circle, Snowmass Village, CO
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3447 sqft
Luxury 6 bedroom, 5.
2055 Faraway Road
2055 Faraway Road
2055 Faraway Road, Snowmass Village, CO
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3575 sqft
Perfect five bedroom family home for a true mountain retreat with magnificent views of the entire Snowmass valley! This comfortable home has two living areas, two wood burning fireplaces, an inviting kitchen and dining room for gatherings, and a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Gunnison County area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Avon, Alamosa, and Snowmass Village have apartments for rent.