pitkin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:15 AM
186 Apartments for rent in Pitkin County, CO📍
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
80 Glen Garry Drive
80 Glen Gary Drive, Pitkin County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
3544 sqft
A classic Aspen home, this 3600 sq ft, 5+ bedroom house is available for a long term rental from September 2020 through June 2021. The home is walking distance to both Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk Ski Resort.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Redstone Blvd, #206
215 Redstone Boulevard, Redstone, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,595
260 sqft
Redstone, CO well furnished studio-good dogs ok - Property Id: 221229 Come stay at any of my remote mountain small towns in heavenly places per corona ordinances, etc. URL is http://airbnb.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Upper Woodbridge Rd 22CD
35 Upper Woodbridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
Unit 22CD Available 08/22/20 35 Upper Woodbridge Rd #22CD - Property Id: 286226 Bright, clean, cozy and nicely furnished unit in the Woodbridge complex, Snowmass Village.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
47200 Highway 82
47200 Colorado Highway 82, Pitkin County, CO
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$36,000
5800 sqft
Located in serene seclusion yet only minutes away from downtown Aspen, this one hundred and sixty acre ranch is now available to rent for the first time.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
96 Mountain Laurel
96 Mountain Laurel Court, Pitkin County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3786 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom, four and one half bath duplex with end of the road privacy and Independence Pass views.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
61 Davidson Lane
61 Davidson Lane, Pitkin County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1368 sqft
The Quintessential Mountain Getaway.Bring your horses and outdoor gear to this gorgeous remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom, ranch style home on two acres backed by open space with incredible views of Capital Peak, Snowmass Mountain and Mt. Sopris.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
205 E Durant Avenue
205 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1022 sqft
Corner unit, downtown Aspen. This contemporary completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom enjoys views of Red Mountain and Aspen Mountain . Located 3 blocks to the Gondola and one block to Lift One A.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
814 W Bleeker Street
814 West Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1405 sqft
Aspen Villas is conveniently located in the West End. This private, bright, contemporary completely remodel includes 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms, open living/dining/kitchen area with heart pine flooring & a deck.
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
381 Ridge Road
381 Ridge Road, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2874 sqft
This slope-side Snowmass Village townhome is a spacious escape in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. This home is 2,874 square feet, on 3 levels, and 4 bedrooms each with an en suite bathroom. Great light, large windows and several patios throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
8386 Upper River Road
8386 Upper River Road, Woody Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
1685 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THE SCHOOL TERM: A unique river front property on 2.7 pristine acres in Woody Creek. 3 Bedroom + office / 2 bath single family home with exceptional, fishable, river frontage.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1144 Medicine Bow Road
1144 Medicine Bow Road, Pitkin County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
3442 sqft
From the moment you turn the corner into the driveway you will feel at home. The glass front door opens up to a gracious entry with vaulted ceilings, natural light, warm, raw-wood floors, views for miles and the snug feel of the mountains.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
855 Horse Ranch Drive
855 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village, CO
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3461 sqft
This Horse Ranch home is full of sunlight and spacious entertaining areas, chef's kitchen, 4 bedrooms with ensuite baths, and is close to the shuttle up to Base Village.
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
716 W Francis Street
716 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$70,000
4925 sqft
Perfection! Luxury, high end home in the exclusive west end of Aspen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Aspen Historic District
605 E Main Street
605 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,300
840 sqft
Incredible living opportunity in downtown Aspen! This one bedroom plus loft has everything you are looking for: location, storage, lots of light, huge balcony, views, A/C, wood burning fireplace and an off street parking space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Historic District
333 W Main Street
333 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$8,500
561 sqft
Tricky Vicky is a cornucopia of Victorian visuals crossed with modern design elements that provide you the opportunity to dream in a multi-colored time machine.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Waters Avenue
914 East Waters Avenue, Aspen, CO
Studio
$2,800
251 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished StudioFreshly painted, deep cleaned & carpet cleaned (6/2020)Walk to town & gondolaWi-Fi, Water/Sewer, Trash IncludedElectric & Cable NOT includedNO DOGS, cats consideredLaundry Room in complex Quiet buildingParking pass for street parking
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$65,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$75,000
5755 sqft
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
119 E Cooper Avenue
119 North Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$3,650
466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 119 E Cooper Avenue in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
747 S Galena Street
747 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
1082 sqft
This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
60 Carriage Way
60 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,500
665 sqft
Available long term or June 1, short term. Rates for July and August $5800 monthly. $ A luxury 1 BR/BA condo (sleeps 4) with king-size bed & memory foam sleeper sofa, full kitchen, separate shower & bathtub, patio with mountain view.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street Historic District
616 W MAIN ST
616 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
889 sqft
Originally built in 1885, this remodeled 889 SF single family Victorian carriage house sits on three levels with a fenced yard. An easy 10 minute walk to town or just call the free downtowner shuttle.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
718 S Galena Street
718 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1100 sqft
There is no finer location and convenient location than the Durant Condo Complex. Just steps from the iconic Aspen open air mall, Restaurant Row and the Gondola Plaza, sits this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom getaway.
