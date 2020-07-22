/
palisade
14 Apartments for rent in Palisade, CO📍
1 Unit Available
830 Montclair Drive
830 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1545 sqft
3 Bed/2.5 Bath with Great Views in Palisade - This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath condominium is surrounded by the beautiful mountains and orchards of Palisade has 1545 square feet. The views are spectacular (inside and out).
1 Unit Available
807 Montclair Drive
807 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
Located in beautiful Palisade. HOA takes care of exterior lawn. Tenant is responsible for paying for gas, electric, and trash. 3 Bed / 2 1/2 baths / 2 car garage in beautiful Palisade. Townhouse style home with central heating and air.
1 Unit Available
3615 Front St # 2
3615 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming single family home offers 1 bed + office, 1 bath with large living room, updated kitchen, dining area and rec/sunroom! You'll love the updated flooring throughout and the lovely country Orchard setting.
1 Unit Available
3637 Front St.
3637 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
- Great country house located west of Palisade. 3 bd., 2 1/4 baths, on large lot. Spetacular views of the Grand Mesa and Mt. Garfield, close to orchards, wineries and parks. Detatched 1 car garage and shop, deck with hot tub. Open space behind house.
1 Unit Available
515 Arrowleaf Dr
515 Arrowleaf Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1096 sqft
Charming Clifton home in a nice neighborhood, with unobstructed views of grand Mesa and good views of Mt. Garfield Located close to I70 and I70 business loop shopping. Lots of new fresh interior paint.
1 Unit Available
3065 Sandpiper Avenue
3065 Sandpiper Avenue, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
938 sqft
3 Bed 1.5 Bath Mobile Home in Fruitvale - Mobile home on a corner lot has 938 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Open concept living. Enclosed front porch. Master is on one end with full bath.
1 Unit Available
3069 E Road
3069 E Road, Clifton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
3069 E Road Available 08/07/20 Country Setting 2+ Bedroom House - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
515 A Estate Dr.
515 A Estate St, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1034 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home has a great open floor plan. The open kitchen connects to the bright living room with small breakfast bar. You'll love the well sized bedrooms and closet space.
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.
1 Unit Available
Kimwood Estates
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.
1 Unit Available
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
