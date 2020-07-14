162 Herron Hollow Road

Amenities

This exclusive Red Mountain estate is situated on a wooded nature wonderland in one of Aspen's most prestigious locations. Once you pass through the private gates, this one-of-a-kind retreat offers the best in privacy, seclusion and mountain living complete with spectacular architecture, waterfalls, streams and ponds, outdoor dining and seating areas including a romantic gazebo, an infinity hot tub, not to mention a zip line and nature trail. This beautiful home features a spacious gourmet kitchen, bar, living room with wood burning fireplace, movie theater, sitting room, wine room and exercise room equipped with a treadmill, elliptical climber, weight machine and free weights. The main level Master Suite and Guest Master Suite are both complete with a gas fireplace, en-suite bathroom