All apartments in Pitkin County
Find more places like 162 Herron Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pitkin County, CO
/
162 Herron Hollow Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 PM

162 Herron Hollow Road

162 Herron Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

162 Herron Hollow Drive, Pitkin County, CO 81611

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
garage
gym
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
wine room
This exclusive Red Mountain estate is situated on a wooded nature wonderland in one of Aspen's most prestigious locations. Once you pass through the private gates, this one-of-a-kind retreat offers the best in privacy, seclusion and mountain living complete with spectacular architecture, waterfalls, streams and ponds, outdoor dining and seating areas including a romantic gazebo, an infinity hot tub, not to mention a zip line and nature trail. This beautiful home features a spacious gourmet kitchen, bar, living room with wood burning fireplace, movie theater, sitting room, wine room and exercise room equipped with a treadmill, elliptical climber, weight machine and free weights. The main level Master Suite and Guest Master Suite are both complete with a gas fireplace, en-suite bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have any available units?
162 Herron Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pitkin County, CO.
What amenities does 162 Herron Hollow Road have?
Some of 162 Herron Hollow Road's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Herron Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
162 Herron Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Herron Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitkin County.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 162 Herron Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have a pool?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road does not have a pool.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Herron Hollow Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Herron Hollow Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, CORifle, COAvon, COSnowmass Village, CO
Frisco, COBasalt, COAspen, CO
Montrose, COBreckenridge, CONew Castle, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College